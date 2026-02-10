RnB superstar Beyoncé Knowles Carter's look-a-like daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stunned many of the BeyHive fans

Her recent look at an NBA game, sitting courtside with her father Jay-Z, got her compared to Beyoncé at 13

Many fans were amazed by Blue Ivy's uncanny resemblance to the pop icon

Blue Ivy at 14 looks like her mother, Beyoncé Knowles, at 13. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The BeyHive was buzzing after a photo of Blue Ivy looking like her mother, Beyoncé Knowles, surfaced.

Blue Ivy was attending a game between the LA Lakers and the Spurs with her father, rapper Jay-Z. The photo was taken on 10 December 2025, when Blue was 13 years old. Fans unearthed a photo of her pop icon mom, Beyoncé, when she was 13.

Fans can't get over Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's uncanny resemblance.

Fans amazed by Bey and young Blue

Many fans showed love to the lovely mother-and-daughter duo who have worked together on numerous occassions.

sexybage1 said:

"OMG, the girl looks just like her mama."

ann_t1900 stated:

"They're not supposed to look alike because of conspiracy theories, so I'm gonna keep quiet."

karen111891 replied:

"Stop it, she looks like a cute version of Jay-Z and that's ok."

bosslady_jen shared:

"When I look at the pic of Beyoncé, I don’t think “oh that’s Jay-Z's kid”. When I look at the pic of Blue, I immediately say “nah that’s Jay-Z's kid. Look smack like him but just prettier”. Nobody but the bee hive sees blue and thinks Beyoncé lmao."

beyhivebeyliever responded:

"I've never seen that picture of Beyoncé."

isis.michelle.77 stated:

"Mama's eyes, Papa's nose and mouth."

Blue first made her debut on the world stage during the Renaissance World Tour, where she got mocked for her dancing. Fast-forward a few shows later, and Blue perfected her skills and overshadowed the pop singer.

She then went on to perform on other tours, including the Cowboy Carter tour and her performance during the Netflix Christmas show.

Blue Ivy recreates Super Bowl jump

At the recent Super Bowl game, Entertainment Tonight posted several pictures of the 14-year-old star from 2020 doing her iconic Super Bowl jump and also included a photo of her recreating the jump at this year's Super Bowl game.

The photos were captioned:

"It’s not a Super Bowl until Blue Ivy gets her pre-game jump pic taken on the field — and her sister, Rumi, has also been getting in on the tradition!⁠ ▶️ Swipe for more of Blue’s big-game jumps over the years. (📸: REUTERS/Mike Blake, Getty Images, John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)."

Blue Ivy steps into her teen years

In January 2025, the wealthiest child star and actress, Blue Ivy Carter, celebrated her birthday in style.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned 13 years old on Tuesday, 7 January 2025. Many netizens flooded social media wishing the young star a happy birthday on her special day.

An online user @PopCrave posted on social media that the Grammy award winner marked another 365 days on Earth.

They wrote: "Happy 13th birthday to the talented, Grammy-winner Blue Ivy."

