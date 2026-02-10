American young superstar Blue Ivy Carter recently made headlines as she recreated her iconic Super Bowl jump

An online user posted several pictures of Blue Ivy recreating her jump on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the star's iconic jump

Blue Ivy recreates her Super Bowl jump. Image: @blueivycr

Source: Instagram

One thing for sure is that the world-renowned singer Beyoncé gave birth to her photocopy. The young American superstar Blue Ivy Carter has been making headlines on social media since the Super Bowl championship game.

On Monday, 9 February 2026, an online user entertainmenttonight posted several pictures of the 14-year-old star from 2020 doing her iconic Super Bowl jump and also included a photo of herself recreating the jump at this year's Super Bowl game.

The photos were captioned:

"It’s not a Super Bowl until Blue Ivy gets her pre-game jump pic taken on the field — and her sister, Rumi, has also been getting in on the tradition!⁠ ▶️ Swipe for more of Blue’s big-game jumps over the years. (📸: REUTERS/Mike Blake, Getty Images, John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Fans react to Blue Ivy's iconic jump recreation

Shortly after the pictures of Blue Ivy's iconic jump recreation were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

thatadult said:

"Denim city bag, timbs and the hand chain, she’s so cool."

itsjusdaijavu wrote:

"She looks just like her mother."

janellebelle21 commented:

"Omg I thought that was Beyoncé at first glance in 1st photo!"

janelle_athena responded:

"She's absolutely beautiful just like her momma."

bjs10261959 replied:

"Interesting how she looks like a kid here, but during her mother's concerts, she looks 16."

bcwhiteside mentioned:

"Famous cause her parents are famous, there are a lot of other teens who are famous on their own merit."

tigerlilly189 stated:

"You got wings, baby girl. I love it. She looks just like her mama. I love love love this. I love it. It’s so cute. I just keep thinking to myself, girl, you got wings."

kashbeautii shared:

"Every time Blue Jumps, you just know it's gonna be a lit Super Bowl."

Fans stunned by Blue Ivy's Super Bowl jump. Image: @blueivycr

Source: Instagram

Blue Ivy steps into her teen years

In January 2025, the wealthiest child star and actress, Blue Ivy Carter, celebrated her birthday in style.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned 13 years old on Tuesday, 7 January 2025. Many netizens flooded social media wishing the young star a happy birthday on her special day.

An online user @PopCrave posted on social media that the Grammy award winner marked another 365 days on Earth.

They wrote: "Happy 13th birthday to the talented, Grammy-winner Blue Ivy."

RnB fans go wild as Destiny’s Child reunite in iconic pictures

As reported by Briefly News, fans around the world were excited after reunion pictures of the members of Destiny's Child emerged.

Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were seen together at a social event for the first time in several years, causing fans to speculate about a possible reunion.

Source: Briefly News