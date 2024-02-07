Beyoncé has announced the launch of her new hair care range, Cécred, delighting her fans and followers

The Grammy Award-winning singer teased the release on her Instagram page, revealing that the products will be available later this month

Beyoncé's fans, known as the Beehive, are eagerly anticipating the launch and expressing their excitement on social media

Beyoncé's fans have finally received the news they were waiting for. The star recently teased her upcoming hair care range Cécred in a social media post.

Beyoncé has teased the release of her hair care range. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé set to launch hair care range

Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé Knowles has ventured into the beauty space with a new hair care range. The star first announced that she was working on something sometime last year, sending shockwaves across social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday 6 February, the singer teased the release of her much-awaited hair care range, Cécred with another post. The Single Ladies hitmaker did not share much about what products she is releasing but she shared that the products will drop on 20 February 2024. The caption of the post read:

"Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM."

Fans can't wait for Beyoncé's Cécred

As expected, the Beehive is buzzing following Queen Bey's announcement. Many said they would be buying whatever products the star was releasing.

@krazygemini said:

"So what are you gonna say at my funeral now that you’ve killed me?"

@loreneleece commented:

"Yonce girl my pockets are tired!! But I’ll figure it out per usual."

@iamklo wrote:

"Honestly, Beyonce could drop cow manure and we’d all purchase it. Help us, Lord"

@theraebellamy added:

"Me: I’m gonna stick to my budget this time. Beyoncé:"

@sandy_steez noted:

"I can’t wait to steal this from my local beauty story…my curls are so dry."

@imjusttrouble commented:

"Right under that bone straight 613 is a head full of natural hair yall!"

Source: Briefly News