South African hip hop musician Tony Dayimane recently shared with his fans one of his exciting projects

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star previewing his new single, Yano Star

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the upcoming song

Bathong, Tony Dayimane, isn't playing this year. The popular Hip Hop star recently shared some exciting news with his fans and followers regarding his upcoming project.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the musician who was in a relationship with podcaster Yanda Woods, previewing his new single, Yano Star.

This preview came just after two months of him announcing his collaboration with Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Tony's upcoming song

Shortly after the star shared a preview of his new song on social media, many people couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Tebogo_M21 said:

"Nice!!! It's gonna be a banger."

@msmonakhisi wrote:

"The new kid in the block. This place looks very familiar. It looks like the precinct in the waterfalls."

@wilsonmarivasa commented:

"It's promising, let's wait and see."

@Fancy_1905 responded:

"Not him trying to spin the block to Mars after denying her to make Yanda happy. Man, this guy can't even rap honestly—where are the bars? Tony, come on."

@Mpungose774292 replied:

"This is mediocre. He must redo the song with better lyrical play. He can do better. This is so below his bar."

Tony Dayimane addresses breakup rumours

In November 2025, South African rapper Tony Dayimane seemingly addressed his breakup with his ex-girlfriend through song. The Durban-born rapper, real name Sbongakonke Mfundo Mchunu, and YouTuber Yanda Woods, dated briefly in early 2025, sharing moments online.

Sadly, their love soon fizzled out, with the Spreading Humours co-host announcing their breakup on her YouTube channel on 5 October, revealing that they had called it quits "a few months ago."

In the track, the Bank rapper wears his heart on his sleeve, vulnerable, as he addresses his heartbreak, speaking of their once "strong bond."

"There's so much pain in me. I just wanted to work, everything I did wasn't even for the fans to see. Our love was hella strong. Babe, we had a strong bond, I don't care what the [inter]net said."

Yanda Woods shares stunning Brazil vacation snaps

Yanda Woods is no stranger to the soft life. Briefly News previously reported that the influencer served major travel goals after she went on a serene Brazilian getaway. Yanda flooded our feeds with every stunning detail of her trip.

From sun-drenched views to chic beachwear, the influencer’s rich girl aesthetic had followers suffering from major travel FOMO. Social media erupted in "oohs" and "aahs" at Yanda's vacation content, with many fans hailing her as the ultimate blueprint for luxury travel goals.

