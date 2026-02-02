Western Cape-born artist Bravo Le Roux has been trending on social media since his family confirmed his death in a statement

The rapper's fans recently criticised the family for not mentioning his wife, Sabrina Peter-Messina, in the official statement

The family confirmed the musician's cause of death on Sunday, 1 February 2026, in a letter to Dirco

Bravo Le Roux's fans drag his family for excluding his wife in a statement. Images: DJ Sab_Sab

Source: Instagram

Bravo Le Roux's fans are fuming after the rapper's family excluded his wife from a statement after his passing on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The artist, who reportedly passed away from suicide in Switzerland, left social media users talking when his wife was not mentioned after his death.

Le Roux's family also trended on social media over the weekend when it was revealed that the family had a massive R500 000 funeral bill after his death.

The family confirmed the rapper's passing in a statement on his Instagram account on 23 January 2026.

Fans of the musician noticed that the Peters did not include his wife, Sabrina Peter-Messina, known as DJ Sab, in the statement.

The statement reads: "It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Bravo Le Roux (Sinesipho Peter), a beloved South African artist whose talent, voice, and spirit touched countless lives across the world,” the statement said.

“Beyond his artistry, Bravo was a devoted father, a loving son, a brother, a cousin, and a dear friend.”

Fans of the South African asked why his wife was not mentioned, as she referred to the musician as her husband on her social media account.

Bravo Le Roux's fans drag the family

Beemngadi said:

"Among all other things, he was someone’s partner as well, but why is this not mentioned, though? I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s because they blame the wife for all of this."

Didi_khoeli wrote:

"@beemngadi Husband,a father...this is where you will see the hatred from families.😔😔Now bathi she is a baby mama...wow."

Hanlon_elaine replied:

"@beemngadi, he was a very loving husband 💔."

_AliceIndia responded:

"@muutstear I think beemngadi just means in moments of grief, families sometimes resort to blaming anyone because otherwise they have been left with mysterious reasons. I've seen it happen and experienced it tear my family apart before."

Eriataestheromotayo wrote:

"He was also a husband, but you people wrote this without including it💔😢😢😢."

Kaynah33 said:

"So he was a devoted father, a loving brother, cousin, and dear friend, but not a husband to anyone?🤔 This says a lot."

Mythriftylist commented:

"@beemngadi, that's the first thing I noticed. She's posted him as her "husband ” and here, nothing, no mention at all 😔."

Soyamado_ reacted:

"Also, he had a wife, so why is his daughter being brought home when she has a mother. Spirit of division, you can't separate a mom from her child, whom she gave birth to without any reason. This family is showing their true colors in times of death, and people are sick."

Designersnob_kidzstudio1 responded:

"He was a husband and father, too. My deepest sympathy @sab_sab_____ why is that not mentioned in this statement?"

Ify.majestic1 replied:

"I see here it wasn’t mentioned that he’s a husband. Any fundraiser must go to his wife and daughter."

Bravo Le Roux's wife pays tribute to the musician on IG

Club DJ and model Sabrina Peter-Messina, aka DJ Sab, paid tribute to the father of her daughter in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"With a heavy but loving heart, I share that my husband has passed away. The past days have been overwhelming, and I needed time to grieve and to be strong for our daughter. Thank you for the love, patience, and kindness shown to us. We will always carry him in our hearts," she wrote.

In her post, Peter-Messina added a photo of her late husband with their daughter in happier times.

Bravo Le Roux's family excludes his wife from the official statement. Images: BravoLeRoux

Source: Instagram

Bravo Le Roux's wife launches a GoFundMe account

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bravo Le Roux's wife surprised his fans on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, when she asked for donations to bring him back home.

The rapper, who was born in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape, died in Switzerland.

Social media users comforted the South African musician's wife after she launched the GoFundMe page.

Source: Briefly News