Amsterdam: Jamaican Reggae Star Jah Cure Charged with Attempted Murder

Jah Cure stabbed promoter Blake who had flown him to Amsterdam for a music tour after an altercation

He was arrested and presented before a Dutch court which ordered the artiste to be detained for 14 days without bail as police continue with the investigation

News of his new charges disappointed most of his worldwide fans who took to social media to vent

Reggae and dancehall music fans have been left a confused and disappointed lot after revered Jamaican musician Siccaturie Alcock alias Jah Cure was charged with attempted murder in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Jah Cure stabbed a promoter who had taken him to Amsterdam. Photo: Jah Cure.

Arraigned in a Dutch court

The celebrated music star appeared in a Dutch court on Monday, October 4, where he answered to charges of attempted murder and assault.

According to Dancehallmag, Jah Cure was also facing other charges such as attempted manslaughter and attempted aggravated assault.

The Amsterdam police confirmed some details of the aforementioned cases but did not release the names and nationalities of the people involved due to privacy restrictions.

Jah Cure was arrested in Amsterdam after stabbing Nicardo Blake alias Papa, a renowned promoter who owns Roots Vibes Promotion, the company that had hired the musician for his services at a show in Amsterdam.

14 days detainment

Dancehallmag further reported that Jah Cure, who was in the Netherlands for his Europe tour was nabbed in the city centre of Utrecht on Saturday, October 2, not long after stabbing Blake following an argument at the Dam Square located in Amsterdam city centre.

The promoter filed a report at the police station and checked in at a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

During his arraignment, the court ordered the artiste to be detained for 14 days without bail as police continue with the investigation.

Speaking to journalist moments after the hearing, the singer's lawyer Donahue Martin said he did not have enough information on the case but prayed that his client gets favourable judgment.

Jah Cure's current tribulations came about a decade after the musician was convicted of rape and served only eight out of the 13 years he had been slapped with in prison.

The star was lucky to be let go following a successful parole application.

Following news of his recent charges, reggae fans across the world took to social media to express their disappointments.

