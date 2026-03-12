South African actor Muzi Mthabela has graduated from Bible school, and he took the excitement to Instagram

The former Isibaya star has earned himself a teaching certificate and has posted some of the photos from his graduation day

In his Instagram post, he gave flowers to his wife of 19 years, thanking her for being beside him throughout his journey

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Muzi Mthabela has obtained a Higher Certificate in Bible Teaching. Image: Muzimthabela

Source: Instagram

South African actor Muzi Mthabela has shared some exciting news with his online community. The former Isibaya actor has graduated from Bible school, earning a new qualification under his belt.

Muzi Mthabela shares graduation photos

The actor has been a devoted member of the church, often documenting his sermons for social media. Muzi Mthabela had enrolled for a one-year programme at Mukhanyo Theological College, where he recently graduated with a Higher Certificate in Bible Teaching.

Taking to social media, Mthabela shared some graduation photos from the day, with his wife of 19 years right by his side. He even thanked her in his thank-you message:

"Not mine, but YOUR WILL be done, O Lord, Yahweh. You’ve done it again, Jesus. Baruch Hashem Adonai, John 3:16. Thank you @mukhanyotheologicalcollege. To all my lecturers. My fellow brothers and sisters in class. Above all: Thank you, my Doof Doof. Mkami. MyDooLooLoo,"he wrote.

Muzi Mthabela holds a Higher Certificate in Bible Teaching. Image: Muzimthabela

Source: Instagram

Fans congratulate Mthabela

Commenting on his Instagram post, fans and his supporters gathered to give the actor his flowers.

Mhlengiwepearl congratulated:

"Congratulations, Sir Glory!!!. “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth" (2 Timothy 2:15 KJV.)"

BonganiDCollen stated:

"Congratulations bhuti excited about what God is doing in your life, thank you, mlingani omuhle. Zanele, well done sisi."

Soniangwenya stated:

"Wow, congratulations Bhut Muzi trully inspiring. Destiny was meant for you, my brother.

Thembinkosi99 shared:

"Thats a good school you are graduating from, Baba, congrats!"

Mthabela would often share photos and videos preaching at various churches. In one of the posts where he delivered a powerful sermon at Grace Bible Church, he wrote, "Singashonaphi uma sisuka kuye (Where would we go if we were to leave him. It's all by your Grace, Mr. Muzi Mthabela opened the service with a warm welcome and shared the latest exciting GBC news, setting the tone for all that God had in store.

He joined the likes of Kabelo Mabalane, who has swapped the rap mic for some church sermons.

Muzi posts throwback photos for 19th wedding anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Muzi Mthabela and his wife marked a major milestone in their marriage, celebrating 19 years together.

The former Isibaya star shared the news on his social media page and was met with enthusiasm and warm congratulations from fans and peers alike. Social media users celebrated the couple's milestone, which they saw as a great example of an enduring love in the entertainment industry. Many SA celebs showed the couple love.

"Happy 19th Anniversary, Mkami. On to the next 19 years... and another. Let's do this!!

Source: Briefly News