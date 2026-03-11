Popular Skeem Saam actress Lerato Marabe has announced her cousin's death from cancer

In a poster, the star who plays the role of Pretty Seakamela on the SABC 1 show, mourned her loved ones' deaths

Fans comforted the star and shared some heartfelt words with her on the poster, which claims the star lost a family member

South African actress Lerato Marabe took to social media to mourn the passing of a beloved family member.

The Skeem Saam star reportedly lost her cousin to cancer, and the messages of condolences came flooding in on Facebook.

Lerato Marabe mourns cousin

In a post by Teenagers Mzansi, the actress was saddened by the sudden passing of her young cousin, who allegedly lost their life to the illness.

"Actress Lerato Marabe, known for her role as Pretty Seakamela on 'Skeem Saam,' is mourning the loss of her young cousin to cancer. Fans across Mzansi are sending love and strength to her family during this difficult time."

The poster features photos of Lerato, but does not show the image of the deceased.

Fans react to Lerato Marabe's loss

Below are some of the responses from online users:

Linda Magajana said:

"Condolences to you, Lerato, and your family at large. Right now, only God can comfort and strengthen you, and know that He is closer to the broken-hearted. MHSRIP."

Bethuel Mahlalela shared:

"Yoh, what a young Lil angel. Rest nana, only God knows, and condolences to the Mzansi skeem fans and family."

Thembekile Tk responded:

"Ncesi Marabe God sees your heart's bleeding and troubled, He is with you and your family. We pray for your family."

Shaleng Bolton replied:

"Sending love and strength to Lerato and her loved ones."

Ditsietsi Makhoba said:

"God be with you and your family. May her soul rest in peace."

Unam Nkosi replied:

"Condolences to the family...niyafana ke lonto. Condolences to you lerato and the whole family. Rest in peace, such a young girl."

Tenner Montriga comforted:

"Sorry for the loss, may God Almighty be with her wherever she is. Amen."

George Mulingoni mentioned:

"Sorry, Lerato, for your loss. May her soul rest in peace!"

Comedian pleads to SA for cancer treatment

A heartbreaking plea from South African comedian Sabelo Gumede rocked social media. On Monday, 2 March 2026, Sabelo went on Instagram and shared a video appealing for donations to complete his chemotherapy treatment.

“Hey, hey, please help; I’m in urgent need of resuming my chemo. Please help with donations; they would mean the world right now. I’m asking for help. If you’re able to, please help me. My life quite literally depends on it. I’m in the last stretch of treatment. In January, I did a PET scan, and nothing was lighting up. My oncologist said I’m doing really well,” he begged.

Soli Philander dies

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi mourned the passing of Vat 'n Kans TV presenter and actor Soli Philander. Philander is also known for portraying the beloved Kideo character of Timothy Traddle on SABC1.

The cause of the death of the comedian and TV personality has been confirmed, and it rocked fans.

