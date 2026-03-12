Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila’s court case for a fatal 2024 crash has been postponed to late March

The crash resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl and serious injuries to another child, with questions over evidence still unresolved

Victims’ families, represented by AfriForum, are pushing for dashcam footage to be presented to ensure the full circumstances of the collision are considered

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sekhukhune United winger Shaune Mogaila’s culpable homicide case was postponed to 30 March 2026 following his appearance at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 10 March 2026. Mogaila also faces charges of reckless and negligent driving stemming from a 2024 car crash that killed nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela and critically injured Thando Khethiwa.

Sekhukhune United star Sahine Mogaila's fate is in he hands of the courts.Image:@sekhukhuneunited

Source: Facebook

After his court appearance, Mogaila’s legal team indicated that they would make a submission to the Senior Public Prosecutor in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

Victims’ families demand dashcam footage

The team representing the victims’ mothers, Keo Mavimbela and Carol Khethiwa, AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, reacted strongly, insisting that dashcam footage of the accident should be shown to ensure the court fully understands the gravity of the crash when considering an appropriate sentence

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gomolemo was killed on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa on 30 October 2024 when Mogaila’s car collided with Keo’s. Thando, the son of Keo’s friend, sustained critical injuries in the same crash. It is alleged that Mogaila fled the scene and only handed himself over to the police later that day.

AfriForum has pushed for Keo and Carol to exercise their rights under the CPA by making submissions in response to the proposed plea and sentence agreement. Mogaila’s legal team told the court they would make their submission within the next week, resulting in the postponement of the case to 30 March.

AfriForum wants the key evidence presented

Barry Bateman, speaking on behalf of the Private Prosecution Unit, said that while a proper guilty plea could ensure justice for the victims, they were concerned that the apparent haste to conclude a plea and sentence agreement might prevent key evidence from being presented in court.

Bateman explained that video footage from a dashcam showed Mogaila’s high-performance car swerving across a wide bus lane at what appeared to be high speed before colliding with Keo’s car. He added that it was essential for the court to see the footage to fully understand the circumstances of the collision.

Mogaila returned to football in 2025, a move that was criticised by Mavimbela’s family, who claimed he misrepresented that he had their permission to resume playing.

Sekhukhune United winger Shaine Mogaila appeared before the Tembisa Magistrate Court. Image:@MDNNews

Source: Facebook

Siwelele FC player suspended

Briefly News previously reported that a Premier Soccer League star player who is facing rape charges has reportedly been suspended by his football club as the National Prosecuting Authority intensifies its investigation into the matter.

The player, whose name is being withheld from the public for legal reasons, according to the Daily Sun, plays for Siwele FC, which acquired the PSL status of Supersport United.

Source: Briefly News