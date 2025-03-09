The Mavimbela family has refuted claims by Sekhukhune United that they approved Shaune Mogaila’s return to playing after the car accident

The family expressed their anger and disbelief over the club's false statements, stating that the reports have only added to their grief

Netizens have voiced divided opinions, with some sympathizing with Mogaila and others criticizing Sekhukhune United

The family of the late Gomolemo Mavimbela has strongly refuted claims that they gave permission for Sekhukhune United player, Shaune Mogaila, to return to the field following last year’s tragic car accident.

Speaking exclusively to Newzroom Afrika's Katleho Sekhotho, the Mavimbela family expressed their frustration with the reports and the actions of the club.

The Tragic Accident

Gomolemo Mavimbela, a nine-year-old child, tragically lost her life in a car crash involving Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila last year.

The incident shocked both the local community and the family, leaving them with an immense loss.

Since the accident, the family has been in mourning, but recent developments have sparked further concern.

Family Speaks Out

The Mavimbela family made it clear that they never gave any permission for Mogaila to return to professional football.

They expressed disbelief and anger over the false claims made by the club, stating that the reports had only added to their pain as they continue to mourn the loss of their daughter. The family emphasized that no consent had been provided to Mogaila to resume playing, and they called for the club to retract the misleading statements to prevent further emotional distress.

Sekhukhune United’s Statement Under Fire

Earlier reports suggested that the Mavimbela family had granted their consent for Mogaila to return to playing after the accident.

These claims came from Sekhukhune United, but the family has vehemently denied them, describing the statement from the club as false and misleading.

Public Reactions

The controversy surrounding the incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with many sharing their opinions on the matter. Elliot Ngobeni

The team should have not lied and this is very wrong, but again Mogaila has a life. Unfortunately, as he continues with his court proceeding, he will have to go back to work for survival.

Ray Sika

Mogaila is Sekhukhune's employee, thy dnt need any blessings from anyone

Ragkobela

What exactly is the purpose of this, why not let the guy work and the law take it course. Maybe that's not why he was fired.

Theophel Ndiliyane

We really hate each other as Africans..... A man made a mistake and the matter is Subjudicare... Now someone wanting to sell news on News Africa wants a man not to work, not to eat not to go to toilet. Hebanna.

Jambo

The guy did not wake up with an intention to cause an accident or kill anyone.

