Ndlovu has allegedly pressured the victim to drop the charges, reportedly threatening to expose compromising material if she refuses

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender caught in the scandal is reportedly distressed and is considering his legal options

A woman allegedly assaulted by businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has been identified as the mother of a well-known Mamelodi Sundowns defender’s child.

This information clarifies earlier reports that suggested the victim was Felicia Sekete, Ndlovu’s long-time partner and mother of his three children.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender, linked to the victim, is said to be deeply troubled by the situation.

Allegations of Intimidation and Coercion

According to sources close to the case, Ndlovu has allegedly tried to pressure the victim into withdrawing the charges.

He is accused of threatening to disclose sensitive material if she does not comply.

Footballer Caught in the Middle

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender, linked to the victim, is said to be deeply troubled by the situation.

Reports suggest he is weighing his legal options while dealing with the personal and public fallout from the incident.

This case has also intensified concerns about gender-based violence involving influential figures.

Legal Action and Unanswered Questions

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the victim intends to pursue further legal action despite the alleged threats.

However, given Ndlovu’s history of legal troubles, this latest controversy has placed him under even greater public scrutiny.

The unfolding case is expected to draw significant attention as both the justice system and the football community respond.

