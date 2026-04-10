Abdeslam Ouaddou Sends Message to Mamelodi Sundowns After Orlando Pirates’ Draw Against Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains confident his side are still firmly in contention for the Betway Premiership title, even after dropping crucial points away to Richards Bay FC.
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The Buccaneers had to fight from behind on two occasions, eventually settling for a 2-2 draw at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Friday evening.
Thulani Gumede opened the scoring early in the 10th minute, before Pirates responded shortly after the restart, with Oswin Appollis finding the equaliser in the 52nd minute.
The hosts regained the lead in the 59th minute through Lindokuhle Zikhali, but Pirates once again showed resilience. Lebone Seema struck a powerful long-range effort to level matters at 2-2, ensuring the points were shared.
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Although Pirates dropped two valuable points and now trail Mamelodi Sundowns—who also have a game in hand—Ouaddou stressed that the title race remains wide open and his team will keep pushing until the final whistle of the season.
“There’s definitely some disappointment because we’ve let two points slip in this race,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
“However, the players showed great determination right to the end. We have to keep working and stay focused until the final game.
“Some may feel the race is already decided, but we don’t share that view. We’ll continue playing our football until the very end.
“We must also credit the players for their character—they fought back and scored twice. While it’s a point gained, it still feels like two points dropped.”
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.