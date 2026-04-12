Orlando Pirates' chances of winning the Betway Premiership this season get slimmer as they dropped vital points in their last league game against Richards Bay.

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The Sea Robbers were held to a 2-2 draw against the Natal Rich Boyz, and they failed to go above of Mamelodi Sundowns on the league standings.

Why Pirates' Betway Premiership season is over

Sports journalist Themba Modise has explained why Orlando Pirates' chances of winning the Betway Premiership are over this season.

"I think Orlando Pirates' chances of winning the Betway Premiership this season are over," he said.

"You can't be one point behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race, especially after being champions for the past eight seasons, they have experience at this stage of the competition."

Source: Briefly News