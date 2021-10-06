Brazil Star Who Kicked Referee in the Head Charged With Attempted Murder

Sao Paulo star William Ribeiro has put himself into trouble with the police after kicking the referee during their me against Guarani de Venancio Aires

The match was abandoned as the referee was quickly taken to the hospital after he was left unconscious

The Brazilian player has been charged with attempted murder and Sao Paul have revealed the player will be expelled

Brazilian footballer William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro during a game between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and Guarani de Venancio Aires, Sky Sports, Goal.

How it all went down

It all started when the referee waved off his decision to award Sao Paulo a free kick during the match before he was kicked in the head twice by Ribeiro.

William Ribeiro has been charged with attempted murder after kicking a referee in the head twice during a match. Photo by Daily Mail

Crivellaro lay to the ground as he was left unconscious and was quickly rushed to the hospital by the paramedics.

On the other hand, the offender was immediately handed over to the police and was charged with attempted murder.

The referee was discharged from the hospital the next day and told journalists he does not remember how it happened.

Local police told journalists it is left for the judge to decide if the player would remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing or be released on bail.

The match which was suspended after the horrible incident will be completed in the coming week.

Sao Paulo released a statement, regretting "one of the saddest episodes in their history" and that the player's contract with the club was terminated with immediate effect.

