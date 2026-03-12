A Cape Town teacher and her daughter have made it a tradition to throw a year-end party for local schoolchildren, stretching donations and creativity as far as they will go.

On a late afternoon in December 2025, a classroom in Kraaifontein, northeast of Cape Town, transformed into a superhero party. Gold curtains covered the chalkboard, balloons hung from the ceiling, and superhero-themed tablecloths turned the room into a vibrant space.

The event was organised by Lisa Ingram, a 31-year-old graphic designer, together with her mother, Magda, a teacher at the school. The pair have hosted a year-end party for Magda's students every year since 2019, gathering donations and supplies for the celebration.

The school serves a community where many children face difficult circumstances at home. According to Lisa, some families struggle with long working hours, addiction or other pressures, leaving children to navigate many challenges on their own.

“But that afternoon, the classroom felt like the happiest place on Earth,” she said.

The party tradition started when Magda shared her students' stories with her daughter, and they decided to organise something special.

“As she learned more about their individual backgrounds and the heavy stories they carried, it touched her deeply,” Lisa said. “Hearing about what they went through every day made us want to do something special to celebrate their resilience.”

What started as a small effort supported by donations from friends and family grew into a yearly event that the students look forward to.

A party for heroes

The recent party welcomed 38 children. The classroom was split into two areas: tables for snacks, and an open floor for dancing and games.

Lisa chose the theme deliberately. “We decided to go with a superhero theme because, in our eyes, these children are heroes every single day for the way they navigate their lives,” she said.

Every child received goody bags filled with snacks and gifts, and top achievers received special items.

"For many of these kids, it's a rare experience to get something brand new and specially packed," Lisa said. "It made them feel truly special.”

When the party began, children enjoyed their treats, played games and opened their gift bags together.

One moment stood out. A student opened his bag and, according to Lisa, had the biggest, brightest smile before shouting: "This is the best day ever!"

Making it work

Organising the party each year takes careful planning and creativity, especially with limited funds.

"Every year is a bit of a challenge to find the funds, but we take the little we are able to gather and work hard to stretch it as far as possible," Lisa said.

For the 2025 party, Lisa turned to Temu for the first time, buying decorations, small toys and stationery with a R2,000 (about US$120) voucher. She received it through a community campaign after sharing her party plans in “1 Family 1 Stockpile,” a personal finance Facebook group.

One search on Temu covered her entire shopping list.

“I was amazed to find that they had everything we were looking for in one place,” she said.

Looking ahead

The mother-daughter team plans to keep the tradition going. Lisa has already started thinking about additions: a projector for movie days, and outdoor activities.

"Seeing the impact it has on the children's spirits and the joy it brings to the classroom makes it something we are fully committed to," she said.

Each year, the goal stays the same: give the students a day when they can simply celebrate, laugh and enjoy being kids.

