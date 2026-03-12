Eben Etzebeth: Springboks Star Set for Return As 12-Match Ban Nears Its End
- Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is close to returning to action after being suspended by World Rugby for foul play
- The two-time Rugby World Cup winner was penalised for eye-gouging Wales flanker Alex Mann during SA vs Wales clash in 2025
- The date the 34-year-old would be back in action has been speculated, and the numbers games he would still miss
Springboks star Eben Etzebeth is close to returning to action as his lengthy suspension for foul play during one of South Africa's Tests is set to end.
The two-time Rugby World Cup winner was shown a straight red card during the Springboks' win over Wales during the end-of-the-year tour in 2025. The 34-year-old was found guilty and was later handed a suspension for eye-gouging Wales flanker Alex Mann during the game.
World Rugby disciplinary committee concluded that Etzebeth intentionally made eye contact with Mann, resulting in a 12-game suspension for the Springbok lock.
Etzebeth set to return to action
Even though Etzebeth has remained active through gym sessions and training with the Sharks and has also been invited to the Springboks alignment camp in Cape Town, he has still been absent from several matches during a period when the Durban-based side would have greatly benefited from his presence.
However, it is important to note that the 34-year-old has already completed 10 of the 12 matches included in his suspension, meaning he is set to become available for the Sharks again before the end of March.
Matches included in Etzebeth’s suspension
Etzebeth has been serving a suspension that has ruled him out of several fixtures across both the Champions Cup and the United Rugby Championship (URC). Below is the full list of matches affected by the ban.
Champions Cup
7 December: Toulouse vs Sharks — Suspension served
13 December: Sharks vs Saracens — Suspension served
10 January: Sale Sharks vs Sharks — Suspension served
17 January: Sharks vs Clermont — Suspension served
United Rugby Championship (URC)
20 December: Sharks vs Bulls — Suspension served
3 January: Lions vs Sharks — Suspension served
24 January: Stormers vs Sharks — Suspension served
31 January: Sharks vs Stormers — Suspension served
21 February: Sharks vs Lions — Suspension served
28 February: Bulls vs Sharks — Suspension served
Remaining fixtures under the ban
21 March: Sharks vs Munster
27 March: Sharks vs Cardiff Rugby
When Etzebeth would return
Etzebeth have two more games to serve his suspension and would be available for selection for the Sharks in the next couple of weeks, but he won't be thrown into action immediately.
The Springboks star is expected to return to full action for the Sharks in April during the United Rugby Championship. Aside from being rusty, the delay in returning to action is due to the URC schedule being paused in the first half of April.
While the Sharks have struggled without his presence in the pack, the break has allowed Etzebeth to enjoy some rare downtime, and he may yet play an important role for the Durban side before the campaign ends. He would also be available for selection for Rassie Erasmus for the Springboks first game in 2026.
