Who are Maia Kealoha's parents? Meet the family from Kailua-Kona

Maia Kealoha's parents are Brittney and Palani “Oni” Kealoha, who have supported their daughter’s journey into Hollywood as a rising child actress. The family, based in Hawaii, has become a point of public interest as fans explore her roots and upbringing.

Maia Kealoha and her parents. Photo: @alifewebuilt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Maia Kealoha was reportedly born on December 15, 2016 , in Kailua-Kona to Brittney and Palani “Oni” Kealoha.

, in Kailua-Kona to Brittney and Palani “Oni” Kealoha. Her parents supported her through 15 auditions before she secured a role in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch .

before she secured a role in Disney’s . While her father maintains a low-profile life, Maia Kealoha's mother, Brittney, manages her career.

The Kealoha family includes Maia’s younger brother, Micah, born in 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Maia Kealoha Gender Female Date of birth 15 December 2016 Age 9 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Native Hawaiian) Height 3'8" (112 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Brittney Kealoha Father Palani “Oni” Kealoha Siblings Micah Kealoha Profession Actress Social media Instagram TikTok

Maia Kealoha's parents are Brittney and Palani “Oni” Kealoha

The young film star is the daughter of Brittney and Palani “Oni” Kealoha, who married on April 3, 2021, and have played a vital role in ensuring their daughter achieves her dream of a Hollywood career.

During a 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight about Lilo & Stitch, Maia Kealoha shared how her parents encouraged her journey into acting. She said:

I love Doogie Kameāloha. So I’m like, ‘I wanna be an actress when I grow up.’ And then my mom’s like, ‘OK, I’ll put that on the papers.’ Five weeks later, there’s this thing on the news [that] said, ‘Here is the audition for Lilo.’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Yes! My dreams have come true!’

Facts about Maia Kealoha's parents. Photo: @alifewebuilt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The couple raised their family in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Maia Kealoha’s ethnicity and background are rooted in Native Hawaiian heritage. She was born and raised in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, where her father and mother raised their family.

From a young age, Maia practised hula and Tahitian dance. In an April 2026 Instagram post, she shared how proud she is of her culture, saying:

No matter where this life takes me, I'm forever a hula girl at heart. Hula has brought me closer to my culture and ancestors, and has taught me how to be a better student and friend.

Maia Kealoha, her brother, and her mother, Brittney. Photo: @alifewebuilt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Brittney actively manages her daughter’s career

Maia Kealoha’s mom has been central to her early success, actively supporting her daughter’s cultural and artistic development while managing her career. She has guided Maia's hula training and pageant participation, leading her to win Mini Miss Kona Coffee 2023 in December 2022.

On March 29, 2025, Brittney shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her birthday and Maia’s first award, writing:

I turned 35 in LA with @maiakealoha - She accepted her first award on my birthday, and I can't think of a better gift than to witness another milestone in her incredible journey. She keeps me young and motivates me every day to be the best mom and best version of myself.

Palani and Brittney joined Maia during the Lilo & Stitch premiere

On May 17, 2025, Maia Kealoha's father and mother attended the Lilo & Stitch premiere in Los Angeles, showing strong support for their daughter and the cast. They celebrated her achievement after reportedly completing 15 auditions to secure Lilo Pelekai's role.

In addition, E! News noted that Sydney Agudong, who plays Lilo’s elder sister Nani Pelekai, highlighted the Kealoha family’s close bond. She formed a sisterly connection with Maia off-screen and embraced her family, telling Timid Magazine:

I think it was really special. I mean, I think her mom, Brittany—they're all family forever at this point in time, whether or not it's hānai or regular sister, like it's kind of something that I don't think we'll ever forget.

Maia Kealoha and her mother, Brittney. Photo: @alifewebuilt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Maia Kealoha’s dad has maintained a low-profile life

Palani “Oni” Kealoha has maintained a low-profile life compared to Brittney, but his support remains significant in Maia’s journey. During a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, the young actress recalled an emotional moment after securing the role of Lilo, immediately calling her dad, saying:

I rung my dad and I said, 'I did it! I'm Lilo! I'm Lilo!' And then they grabbed me, and we jumped up and down. I was so excited!

The Kealoha family includes Maia’s younger brother, Micah

Maia Kealoha’s family also includes her younger brother, Micah Kealoha, who was born in July 2023. Their mother, Brittney Kealoha, introduced him on Instagram in a post dated July 17, 2023, writing:

Our family is complete!

On July 20, 2023, she shared another photo celebrating his arrival, captioned:

Home. Micah Von Hoku.

Maia Kealoha and her father. Photo: @alifewebuilt on Instagram (modifed by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What is Maia Kealoha’s nationality? The young actress holds American nationality, having been born in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, USA.

The young actress holds American nationality, having been born in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, USA. What are Maia Kealoha’s parents’ ages? While Palani’s age is unknown, Brittney is 36, reportedly born on March 24, 1990.

While Palani’s age is unknown, Brittney is 36, reportedly born on March 24, 1990. What is Maia Kealoha’s mother’s nationality? She reportedly holds American nationality, having been born in Hawaii, United States.

She reportedly holds American nationality, having been born in Hawaii, United States. Are Sydney Agudong and Maia Kealoha related? The American actress-singer is not Maia Kealoha’s sister off-screen, despite sharing a close bond.

Conclusion

Despite living privately, Maia Kealoha's parents have drawn attention for guiding their daughter’s rise into Hollywood. Their support led to her breakthrough role in Lilo &Stitch, fueling her career.

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Tony is a professional firefighter and IT personnel at the Beech Island Fire Rescue. In December 2018, he was honoured with the Chief's Award for his extraordinary service.

Source: Briefly News