Who is The Great Khali's wife? How Harminder Kaur met the WWE giant

The wrestling career of Dalip Rana Singh, popularly known as The Great Khali, brought him international recognition while also drawing public interest in his personal life. The legendary wrestler and his wife, Harminder Kaur, have been married for over two decades and have two children.

Dalip Singh Rana at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on February 10, 2022 (L) and his wife during a promotional event on May 7, 2008 (R). Photo: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Harminder Kaur and Dalip Rana Singh met through India’s traditional arranged marriage system , typically facilitated by the families of both parties.

, typically facilitated by the families of both parties. They married in 2002 and have remained together since.

and have remained together since. Harminder Kaur holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and previously pursued an acting career, appearing in several films.

Profile summary

Full name Dalip Rana Singh Nickname The Great Khali Date of birth August 27, 1972 Age 53 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Dhiraina, Himachal Pradesh, India Current residence India and the United States Nationality Indian and American Ethnicity Punjabi Height 7’1” (215 cm) Weight 156 kg (347 lbs) Parents Jwala Ram and Tandi Devi Siblings Six Marital status Married Partner Harminder Kaur Children Two Profession Former Punjab Police officer, professional wrestler, bodybuilder, and entrepreneur Net worth $6 million-$10 million Social media Instagram

Harminder Kaur is married to The Great Khali

According to Bollywoodshaadis, Dalip Rana Singh and his wife, Harminder, exchanged vows on February 27, 2002. Their marriage was arranged by their families, in line with traditional Indian customs. Little is publicly documented about their courtship.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Khali highlighted Kaur’s protective nature when recalling her reaction to a controversial “Kiss Cam” storyline, stating:

She wanted me to leave wrestling and come home.

Facts about The Great Khali's wife. Photo: Prodip Guha on Getty Images (modified by author)

The Great Khali’s wife was born and raised in India

According to the Times of India, Harminder Kaur was born on January 12, 1972, to Charanjit Kaur and the late Rajinder Pal Singh. After completing her secondary education, she attended Delhi University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English.

The WWE wrestler's wife later pursued postgraduate studies at the University of Alcalá in Spain, earning a master’s degree. Kaur has a brother, Harkirat Singh, who served in the Punjab Police.

Harminder reportedly enjoys travelling, particularly to religious sites, where she expresses her spiritual devotion.

She is an actress with movie credits to her name

Following her academic achievements, Harminder pursued an acting career and appeared in films such as Kambdi Kalai, as IMDb published.

Despite her work in the entertainment industry, she has largely maintained a low public profile. She has recently focused primarily on her role as a homemaker.

The Great Khali and his second child. Photo: Narinder NANU/AFP on Getty Images, @thegreatkhali on Instagram (modified by author)

Harminder Kaur is a mother

The marriage between The Great Khali and Harminder Kaur has produced two children: a daughter born in 2014 and a son born in 2023. Their daughter is named Avleen Rana, while their son is named Samrat Singh.

According to Zee News India, a photograph of Dalip holding his newborn son in a kangaroo care pose went viral, drawing widespread public attention.

Her husband was born with a hormonal disorder

A report by Heavy claims that Harminder’s husband was born with a hormonal disorder known as acromegaly. This condition can result in excessive growth and distinctive facial features, including an enlarged jaw.

In Khali’s case, his extraordinary height and physique helped him enter professional wrestling. He grew up in a financially challenged household with a large family to support.

According to Tap Out Corner, while working as a security guard, he was noticed by a police officer who encouraged him to join the Punjab Police. He reportedly entered the sports and physical training division, which played a pivotal role in shaping his athletic career.

The Great Khali at the Bigg Boss season 4 grand finale on January 20, 2011, in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

The Great Khali is significantly taller than his wife

Harminder Kaur stands at approximately five feet four inches, which contrasts sharply with her husband’s height of over seven feet, according to The Sportster. Like her husband, she is reportedly health-conscious and maintains a regular fitness routine.

Harminder Kaur’s husband is a millionaire

The Great Khali enjoyed a successful wrestling career, winning multiple titles and later being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Times of India reported that his estimated net worth ranges between $6 million and $10 million.

In addition to wrestling, the legendary wrestler founded Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), a professional wrestling promotion and training academy based in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Her husband also has acting credits

The Great Khali expanded his career beyond wrestling into film and television. He has appeared in Indian and international productions, including Bigg Boss 4 and Outsourced.

Additional credits listed on IMDb include Pair of Kings, The Longest Yard, Get Smart, MacGruber, and MR-9: Do or Die.

The Great Khali and his wife, Harminder Kaur, during a promotional event on May 7, 2008, in New Delhi, India. Photo: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Is The Great Khali still married? Harminder Kaur and her husband have been married for over two decades and continue to maintain their marriage.

Harminder Kaur and her husband have been married for over two decades and continue to maintain their marriage. Is The Great Khali a millionaire? He is reportedly worth more than $5 million.

He is reportedly worth more than $5 million. Is The Great Khali still alive? The wrestler is alive and enjoying retirement alongside his family.

Conclusion

The Great Khali’s wife, Harminder Kaur, maintains a largely private life away from the spotlight. She continues to support her husband’s professional and business endeavours while focusing on family life that includes their two children.

