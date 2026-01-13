Amal Clooney’s net worth and career: How rich is George Clooney’s wife?

George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney’s net worth, now estimated at $50 million, has grown through decades of achievement in human rights and international law. She has built this fortune from her passion, once telling Vogue:

I’m constantly moved by the courage of those who pursue truth even when that comes at a great personal cost.

Key takeaways

Amal Clooney is a British-Lebanese human rights barrister and the wife of American actor George Clooney.

and the wife of American actor George Clooney. She practices at Doughty Street Chambers and holds senior international legal and academic appointments.

and holds senior international legal and academic appointments. Her career includes co-editing The Special Tribunal for Lebanon: Law and Practice (2014).

(2014). Amal and George Clooney share a combined net worth exceeding $550 million, including a $50 million real estate portfolio.

Profile summary

Full name Amal Ramzi Alamuddin Clooney Date of birth 3 February 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Nationality British, Lebanese, French Ethnicity Arab (Lebanese) Mother Baria Alamuddin Father Ramzi Alamuddin Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse George Clooney Children Ella and Alexander School Dr Challoner’s High School Education St Hugh’s College, New York University School of Law Profession International human rights lawyer, barrister, activist, professor

Amal Clooney’s net worth is estimated at $50 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Times of India, the human rights barrister has an estimated net worth of $50 million, accumulated over the course of decades of legal practice and advocacy.

In a 2022 Time Magazine interview, when named "Woman of the Year," she spoke about her passion for defending human rights, saying:

I definitely work on cases that I feel passionate about… You have to have dogged determination… the stakes are so high. You’re coming up against people whose power and existence depend on them continuing to commit serious abuses, and so they’re not going to give up. So we definitely can’t give up on our side.

How does Amal Clooney make money?

The international law expert has earned wealth as an attorney, public speaker, and real estate investor. Here is a closer look at why Amal Clooney is so rich:

She has been a licensed attorney since 2002

While Amal Clooney’s salary as an attorney is not publicly known, she has been licensed since 2002 and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2010. She practices at Doughty Street Chambers and has appeared at international courts representing high-profile clients.

In 2023, CNN reported she filed a civil lawsuit for over 400 Yazidi American plaintiffs against Lafarge for supporting ISIS. She has also won several awards, including the Legal 500 International Lawyer of the Year in 2024.

Amal Clooney works as a lecturer and public speaker

In 2025, the BBC reported that the human rights lawyer was appointed Professor of Practice in International Law at Oxford University.

The rich lawyer is also a keynote speaker and addressed the 16th awards ceremony for the Cartier Women’s Initiative. She highlighted women’s rights at the event, as quoted by Elle:

Throughout my career as a lawyer, I have sought to advance women’s rights… My goal is equal justice for all, and my philosophy is that justice must be waged.

Her career includes publishing and co‑editing notable books

Amal Clooney’s career has also encompassed publishing, as listed on Amazon. She co-edited The Special Tribunal for Lebanon: Law and Practice (2014), co-authored The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law (2020), and co-edited Freedom of Speech in International Law (2024).

She is a philanthropist and co‑founder of the Clooney Foundation

The British-Lebanese barrister is a philanthropist and co‑founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice with her husband, George Clooney, in 2016. The foundation provides free legal support for women’s rights and press freedom in over 40 countries. In 2017, Reuters reported that the couple donated $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She shares a $50 million real estate portfolio with George Clooney

In a Robb Report estimate on Amal Clooney's house and real estate holdings with husband George Clooney, the outlet noted the celebrity couple held over $50 million in property value.

This included their $8.3 million French vineyard estate and their iconic Lake Como villa, reportedly worth around $10 million.

Is Amal Clooney from a wealthy family?

The global human rights advocate was born in Beirut, Lebanon, to an upper-middle-class family, though not extremely wealthy. Her father, Ramzi, is a businessman and retired professor, while her mother, Baria, is a journalist, foreign editor, and public relations specialist.

Frequently asked questions

What exactly does Amal Clooney do? She is an international human rights lawyer, as well as a philanthropist and public speaker.

She is an international human rights lawyer, as well as a philanthropist and public speaker. Is Amal Clooney a U.S. citizen? She is widely known to hold only French, British, and Lebanese citizenship.

She is widely known to hold only French, British, and Lebanese citizenship. What was Amal Clooney’s net worth before marriage? There are no reports on her net worth before marriage.

There are no reports on her net worth before marriage. Did George Clooney have a prenup with Amal? The couple reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their 2014 wedding.

Conclusion

Amal Clooney’s net worth has grown through decades of respected work in international human rights law. Her wealth reflects professional success and a career built long before marriage to George Clooney.

