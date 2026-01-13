Tony Buzbee's net worth: Inside the super lawyer's lavish lifestyle

When you are a trial lawyer handling multi-million-dollar cases, wealth and a lavish lifestyle often follow, as reflected in Tony Buzbee's net worth of $50 million. Despite this success, he insists money was never the motivation, stating:

I didn’t build my career thinking about money. I built it thinking about winning, about creating impact, and about making a difference.

Key takeaways

Anthony Glenn Buzbee is an American lawyer, businessman, and political figure who founded The Buzbee Law Firm .

. In 2010, Buzbee reportedly donated 13 luxury and classic cars to The Jesse Tree , a faith-based nonprofit organization in Galveston County, Texas.

, a faith-based nonprofit organization in Galveston County, Texas. He enjoys a lavish lifestyle, with Tony Buzbee’s private jet, yacht, and $27.5 million River Oaks mansion among his prized assets.

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Glenn Buzbee Date of birth June 1, 1968 Age 57 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Atlanta, Texas, United States Nationality American Mother Patti Buzbee Father Bobby Glen Buzbee Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Frances Moody Buzbee Children 4 University Texas A&M University, University of Houston Law Center Profession Lawyer, political figure, businessman Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Tony Buzbee's net worth makes him a multi-million-dollar attorney

According to the Times of India, the Texas super lawyer has an estimated net worth of $50 million, establishing him as a multi-millionaire. He has built a diverse career spanning law, business, and real estate.

In an interview with IdeaMensch, he was asked about the strategy that has helped him grow his business and advance his career. He replied:

Winning. It sounds simple, but results build reputation. Every case I take, every deal I make, my focus is on delivering undeniable success. People notice winners, and when you prove you can get results, opportunities come to you.

Facts about Tony Buzbee. Photo: @tonybuzbee on Instagram (modified by author)

How does Tony Buzbee make his money?

The renowned attorney has amassed his wealth through his legal career, founding a law firm, and investing in business and real estate. Here is a closer look at his sources of income.

His legal career has secured billions of dollars in settlements

As founder of The Buzbee Law Firm, Tony Buzbee has handled multi-billion-dollar cases, earning substantial fees. Over 25 years, Esquire noted that he won more than $15 billion, specialising in personal injury, tortious interference, and class action lawsuits for high-profile clients.

In October 2024, he announced that he was representing 120 plaintiffs in lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs and also filed a sexual assault lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z. Here are some of Tony Buzbee’s most famous cases:

Buzbee sued on behalf of Hurricane Ike victims, winning a $189 million settlement , per ESPN.

, per ESPN. In a case involving NFL star Shannon Sharpe, he demanded over $50 million ; it settled privately in 2025 for reportedly more than $10 million.

; it settled privately in 2025 for reportedly more than $10 million. He handled a brown recluse spider bite case, winning a $41 million verdict in 2015, according to The Texas Tribune.

He earns $1,200 per hour as a lawyer

Tony Buzbee's hourly rate as a lawyer is reportedly around $1,200, a figure that reflects his reputation in high-profile litigation. His success earned him Texas Lawyer’s Attorney of the Year in 2015 and a feature on the cover of The New York Times Magazine.

In a 2018 interview reported by Patch, he explained the value behind his fees, saying:

People realize I’m really smart and there’s a method to my madness. My hourly rate is around $1,200 an hour…They choose me because they want an attorney who can kick.

The famous lawyer is also a businessman

Tony Buzbee is not only a lawyer but also an active businessman. He entered the beverage market in 2023 with HoBuzz, a THC-infused non-alcoholic seltzer.

He continues his ties with 8th Wonder Brewery and launched Patriot Brands, offering low-dose THC drinks, including a lemon-lime seltzer.

Tony Buzbee has long been active in politics and is also a businessman. Photo: @tonybuzbee on Instagram (modified by author)

He listed his River Oaks mansion for $27.5 million

The Houston attorney earns from real estate holdings, including restaurants, office buildings, and his 7,000-acre ranch. In 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tony Buzbee's house, a 12,209-square-foot mansion at River Oaks Country Club, was listed for $27.5 million.

In a 2019 interview with the Houston Chronicle, he shared a real estate tip, saying:

In the real estate business, the key is to hire and retain the best, most qualified people and to watch the pennies, and the dollars will take care of themselves.

Tony Buzbee's involvement in politics

The lawyer-businessman has long been active in politics. He ran for the Texas State House in 2002 and chaired the Galveston County Democratic Party from 2003 to 2005. CNN said he spent over $12 million on the Houston mayoral race in 2019, and in 2023, he ran for Houston City Council District G, placing second.

Exploring Tony Buzbee's car collection

In 2010, ABC13 Houston reported the legal expert donated 13 luxury and classic cars to The Jesse Tree, a faith-based nonprofit, totaling over $3.5 million.

Over the years, Tony Buzbee's yacht, The Patriot, has been part of his luxury collection. He also owns a Tesla Cybertruck, a Rolls-Royce, and a private jet decorated with a shark.

Tony Buzbee and his wife. Photo: @tonybuzbee on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

How many employees work for Tony Buzbee? The current number is unknown, though he previously oversaw more than fifty staff across two offices.

The current number is unknown, though he previously oversaw more than fifty staff across two offices. Who is Tony Buzbee married to? He has been married to Frances Moody since 2021.

He has been married to Frances Moody since 2021. Does Tony Buzbee support Trump? The renowned attorney has supported Donald Trump since 2016.

The renowned attorney has supported Donald Trump since 2016. Who owns the Buzbee Law Firm? Tony Buzbee is the founder and owner of the firm.

Conclusion

Tony Buzbee's net worth enables him to live a lavish lifestyle filled with luxury cars, real estate, and private jets. His fortune has been built on decades of high-profile legal victories and strategic business ventures.

