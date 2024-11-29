Rudy Giuliani's net worth: what is his current financial status?

Rudy Giuliani's net worth reflects his remarkable and tumultuous journey from being celebrated as "America's Mayor" to facing significant legal and financial challenges. Once a prominent figure in the United States, Giuliani's reputation has been overshadowed by his involvement in multiple lawsuits and controversies.

Rudy Giuliani is a renowned American politician and disbarred lawyer best known as the 107th mayor of New York City during the infamous 9-11 terror attack. However, he has recently faced significant financial struggles that have prompted him to declare bankruptcy in late 2023.

What is Rudy Giuliani's net worth?

Rudy Giuliani's net worth today is allegedly -$150 million. At his peak, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he was once worth more than $100 million. Part of his fortune was from his business activities, including his work with the lobbying firm Giuliani Partners.

However, Giuliani's net worth rapidly dropped following his recent financial woes after getting involved in numerous lawsuits. As per the BBC, the former New York mayor filed for bankruptcy in December 2023 after he was ordered to pay damages of $148 million in a defamation case filed by two Georgia election workers.

In a press interview with MSNBC on November 28, 2024, Giuliani spoke about his financial woes. He said;

I have no cash. It's all tied up. So right now if I wanted to call a taxi cab, I can't do it. I don't have a credit card.

Real estate

In 2002, Rudy purchased a penthouse at 45 East 66th Street, New York, and later listed it for sale at $5.7 million in May 2024. He also owns a two-bedroom condo in Palm Beach, Florida, which he purchased with then-wife Judith Nathan for $1.4 million in 2010.

Rudy Giuliani's turned over assets

Rudy Giuliani recently turned over a significant portion of his assets to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss as part of a $148 million defamation judgment against him. These assets include a car, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL 500, 18 high-end watches, and a diamond ring.

Giuliani also asked his bank to transfer at least $30,000 from his bank account to the Georgia election workers. His spokesman, Ted Goodman, posted a video on X with several watches arrayed on a table, saying,

This right here folks, is the accumulation of 60 years of hard work, Many of these watches hold great sentimental value and he's being forced to turn all these over under court order.

How did Rudy Giuliani make his money?

Rudy Giuliani is known to have earned millions of dollars through his multiple endeavours. Below is a breakdown of the former mayor's ventures;

Legal career

After graduating from law school in 1968, Giuliani worked as a clerk and Associate Deputy Attorney General for Judge Lloyd Francis MacMahon. He also practised law at the Patterson, Belknap, Webb and Tyler law firms from 1977 to 1981.

Despite prior legal engagements, Giuliani gained national prominence as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 to 1989. During this time, he prosecuted high-profile cases against organised crime and Wall Street figures like Ivan Boesky and Michael Milken.

Mayor of New York City

Giuliani served as the 107th mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001. During his mayoral reign, he was credited with significant crime reduction and urban revitalisation. His leadership during the September 11 attacks further elevated his profile, earning him the nickname "America's Mayor" and several international recognitions.

Public speaking and author

After a successful career as New York City mayor, Giuliani capitalised on his fame by securing high-paying speaking engagements. He is also a best-selling author known for having authored multiple books, including Leadership (2002) and The Biden Crime Family (2024).

Radio show

The disbarred lawyer also had a radio show, which reportedly earned him around $400,000 annually. However, Giuliani was suspended from WABC radio in May 2024 after he defied warnings about his on-air comments questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Entrepreneur

Giuliani founded Giuliani Partners, a security consulting business, in 2002. During its first five years of operation, the lobbying company earned over $100 million in 2007 and about $17 million in 2006. He also allegedly sold video messages on Cameo.

Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case

Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on December 21, 2023, after being ordered to pay $148 million in damages for defamation to two Georgia electoral workers. Giuliani listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts in his bankruptcy filing.

However, in July 2024, a federal judge dismissed Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case due to his lack of cooperation and transparency throughout the proceedings. With the dismissal, Giuliani's creditors, including Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, can pursue legal actions to collect their debts, which may include seizing his assets.

Where is Rudy Giuliani today?

Rudy Giuliani was spotted in October 2024 in Florida, where he voted and addressed reporters outside a polling station. Additionally, his legal representatives have indicated that he intends to attend Donald Trump's upcoming presidential inauguration in January 2025.

Why was Rudy Giuliani disbarred?

Giuliani was accused of ethics breaches while representing Donald Trump during the 2020 election fight. His license to practice law was revoked, but he reportedly engages in consulting and legal advisory roles.

Rudy Giuliani's net worth highlights parts of his life that some fans do not know. He filed for bankruptcy and faced serious legal suits.

