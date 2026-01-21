Meet Nick Bosa's girlfriend, Ella Ailiff: The model who owns a matcha brand
Nick Bosa’s girlfriend, Ella Ailiff, is a young American model, TikTok influencer, and entrepreneur who runs her own matcha brand. She gained public attention in late 2025 when Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end, confirmed their relationship through social media posts.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Nick Bosa’s girlfriend is a model
- She is a matcha brand founder
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Ella Ailiff has over 144,000 TikTok followers and 19,000 Instagram followers, leveraging her platform as a model and matcha brand founder.
- Nick Bosa publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2025 through a TikTok post.
- Before his relationship with Ella Ailiff, the NFL star dated Lauren Maenner (2022–2024) and was romantically linked to singer Megan Moroney until early 2025.
Profile summary
Full name
Nicholas John Bosa
Nickname
Nick
Date of birth
23 October 1997
Age
28 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
Nationality
American
Mother
Cheryl Bosa
Father
John Bosa
Siblings
Joey Bosa
Relationship status
Dating
Girlfriend
Ella Ailiff
School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
University
Ohio State University
Profession
NFL player
Net worth
$50 million
Social media
Nick Bosa’s girlfriend is a model
The NFL star is currently in a relationship with American model Ella Ailiff, who has a strong social media presence with 144,000 TikTok followers and almost 20,000 on Instagram. She initially appeared indirectly in Bosa’s TikTok posts, often turning away from the camera, leaving fans unsure of her identity.
Their relationship became public when the athlete shared a TikTok video on 30 November 2025. The clip showed the couple sitting together, sharing espresso, and kissing, captioned:
Coffee and football Sunday.
Ella Ailiff’s age makes her significantly younger than Nick
Nick Bosa’s new girlfriend was reportedly born on February 3, 2005, making her 20 years old, eight years younger than the NFL player. She is an Aquarius and was born in the United States, though details about her background and family have not been disclosed.
She is a matcha brand founder
Regarding Japanese green tea, matcha, Ella Ailiff has showcased on TikTok how it is made and shared her recipes. She is also the founder of Bella Blue Matcha, which features in many of her TikTok posts, as noted by Sports Illustrated.
Nick Bosa’s dating history has often made headlines
While the 49ers standout has drawn attention for his relationship with Ella Ailiff, Nick Bosa is also known for being linked to other high-profile figures. Here are some of his notable past relationships:
Megan Moroney (2025)
Nick Bosa and country singer Megan Moroney were romantically linked. They both attracted attention after Moroney attended the 49ers-Cardinals game in September 2025, watching from a private suite at Levi’s Stadium. In a November 2025 interview with PEOPLE, the singer dismissed the rumors, stating:
I’m not dating right now at all. I’m too busy.
Lauren Maenner (2022–2024)
In a report by Just Jared, the American footballer was reportedly involved with Los Angeles-based model Lauren Maenner. The pair gained attention in December 2022 after Maenner shared photos from an NFL game with Nick’s mother, Cheryl Bosa, which were later deleted.
Their relationship was confirmed in October 2023 when Cheryl posted an Instagram photo of Maenner and Nick’s brother’s girlfriend, Amanda Kassdikian, wearing matching 49ers shirts, with:
I love my sons' gfs!!!
Lauren Maenner and Nick Bosa are said to have separated in early 2024.
Jenna Berman (2021–2022)
Now regarded as Nick Bosa’s ex-girlfriend, Jenna Berman is an American Instagram model who dated the five-time Pro Bowl champion in March 2021.
Their romance was short-lived, with Nicki Swift noting that Berman confirmed their breakup through a TikTok video in November 2022. The clip showed her sharing a kiss with the camera and writing:
When he gives you the silent treatment, but doesn't know you can play that game 10x better. Bye forever.
She also wrote in the caption:
We just will never talk again.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is Nick Bosa’s wife? The NFL player is not married, as he has never been married.
- Is Nick Bosa currently in a relationship? He is currently dating model and influencer Ella Ailiff.
- What is Nick Bosa's girlfriend's profession? She is a model, social media influencer, and founder of a matcha brand.
Conclusion
While many know Ella Ailiff as Nick Bosa’s girlfriend, she has built her own identity. She thrives as a model, supported by a growing social media following and her matcha brand.
READ MORE: Lauren Maenner bio: model and former girlfriend of Nick Bosa
As Briefly.co.za published, Lauren Maenner is a model and executive assistant. Nick Bosa and Lauren Maenner were first romantically linked in December 2022.
Despite breakup rumours in early 2024, Lauren continued to support Nick at his games. The two have since parted ways. Before Lauren, Nick dated influencer Jenna Berman, but their relationship ended in 2022.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com