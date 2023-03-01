Who is Nick Bosa's girlfriend, South African model Jenna Berman?

Who is Jenna Alexa Berman? She is an American fashion model and social media personality who is famous for her lip sync and dance videos on TikTok, where she has accumulated over 1.3 million followers. Besides, Jenna Berman is well known as the girlfriend of Nick Bosa, an American football player. So, where is she now?

Jenna is a popular model and entrepreneur based in the United States. She boasts an ever-growing audience on social media due to her relatable content. Photo: @Alexa (modified by author)

Where is Jenna Berman from? The celebrated model hails from Florida, where she spent most of her life. Together with her sister, they co-founded Berman Sister Cookie Co, a dessert shop. They also run a YouTube channel named Jordan & Jenna Berman. They started the channel on December 30, 2018, with over 1.28k subscribers.

Jenna Berman's profile and bio

Full name Jenna Alexa Berman Date of birth March 7, 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth South Florida, The United States of America Ethnicity Caucasian Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Boyfriend Nicholas John Bosa' Nick Bosa' Education Graduate Alma mater Florida Atlantic University Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 54 kg Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Religion Christianity Parents Ken Jay & Kimberly Melczek Berman Siblings Jordan & Justin Profession Model and Instagram Influencer Social media TikTok, Instagram, Twitter Net worth $3 million (approx.)

How old is Jenna Berman?

Jenna, whose full name is Jenna Alexa Berman, was born on March 7, 1996, in South Florida, United States. Thus, Jenna Berman's age is 27 years as of 2023.

Jenna Berman's family

She was born to Ken Jay Berman, her father, and Kimberly Melczek Berman, her mother. Jenna has a sister named Jordan and a brother named Justin.

Jenna Berman's education

Before enrolling at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, she attended a local high school. She attained a bachelor's degree in 2019. She is currently pursuing her education to become a physician assistant.

Jenna Berman's TikTok

Jenna is one of the most famous TikTok personalities, with millions of followers. She posted her first TikTok in March 2020. One of her most liked TikToks is a transition video of her changing from her scrubs to a fancy dress.

She is also on Instagram, where she has over 334k followers. After the controversy, she recently switched her public account to private following massive trolling.

Jenna Berman's modelling career started at a tender age. She has modelled for Levi's, American Vintage, Swatch, Esquire, and Bobbi Brown.

What is Jenna Berman's height?

Nick Bosa's girlfriend stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds (54 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 33-23-34 inches (84-58-86 cm).

Who is Jenna Berman's boyfriend?

Berman is in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Nicholas John Bosa. They started dating in early 2020 and live together in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The couple announced their relationship when Jenna posted a picture of them enjoying a holiday on a yacht.

Nicholas John Bosa was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 23, 1997. He is celebrated as an American football defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League. He is one of the best young players in the league and has already played a Super Bowl in his rookie season. He

He attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was a four-year starter and a multi-year first-team all-state player. He was ranked among the best players in his class and committed to Ohio State University to play college football.

Controversies

In 2013 and 2016, she freely released tweets using the N-word and made numerous racist slurs. On August 2, 2021, these racist tweets leaked from her Twitter account. She also tweeted in support of Donald Trump and posted anti-vaccination tweets, which resulted in outrage from many NFL fans.

What is Jenna Alexa Berman's net worth?

The TikTok star has a net worth estimated at $3 million. Jenna's main occupation is social media influencing and modeling. She also endorses many brands through her social media pages.

According to Forbes, her boyfriend, Nick Bosa, has a net worth of $23.7 million.

The above article has everything you need to know about Jenna Berman, popularly known as Nick Bosa's girlfriend. Besides being a social media influencer, she is pursuing her education to become a physician assistant.

