A video of Papa Penny was compared to Helen Zille after a video of him surfaced on X on Friday, 10 April 2026

The viral clip showed the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) politician criticising the African National Congress (ANC) for unfulfilled promises

Social media users accused him of hypocrisy due to his past role as an ANC councillor, while others mocked the stunt and joked about him not going as far as Zille

Papa Penny pulled a Helen Zille in Giyani. Image: helenzille26, zalebs

Source: Instagram

Veteran musician-turned-politician Papa Penny recently channelled Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chair and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille in Giyani constituency.

Zille previously went viral after she decided to swim in a pothole in Douglasdale, a residential suburb in Sandton. The stunt produced the desired result, and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) politician Papa Penny implemented the same formula in Giyani.

Papa Penny channels Helen Zille in Limpopo

On Friday, 10 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @Am_Blujay shared a video of Papa Penny lamenting about the state of a vital road in Giyani. The post was captioned:

“Papa Penny is pulling a Helen Zille in Limpopo.”

In the video, Papa Penny was standing on a dusty road and lamented that politicians had failed to fulfil their promise to construct it since 2021.

Watch the video below:

SA questions Papa Penny after his ‘Helen Zille’ moment in Limpopo

In the comments, social media users accused Papa Penny of being a hypocrite. They highlighted that the politician had previously served in the area as a councillor under the African National Congress (ANC). While some focused on his appearance, several questioned why he didn’t go full Helen Zille and take a dip in the pothole.

Here are some of the comments:

@kwenasekwele asked:

“Wasn't he an ANC councillor at that time?”

@bonganidhl4955 questioned:

“Poor guy looks desperate. Is the money from the music finished?”

@Sandilelolo queried:

“Is that makeup?”

@kgwatzen asked:

“Why didn't he swim as well 🤦”

@DenzelHoaeb1 remarked:

“Swimming pool politics.”

SA reacted after Papa Penny used Helen Zille's tactics in Limpopo. Image: helenzille26, sir_godfather

Source: Instagram

Helen Zille performs Brenda Fassie's song

In other news, a video of Helen Zille performing a smash hit by a legendary South African musician resurfaced on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

On 8 April 2026, controversial South African celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared a video of Zille singing Brenda Fassie's hit song, Vulindlela.

The 31-second video showed the South African politician singing along to the song at an outdoor event. It is unconfirmed where the event was, but it’s believed to be part of her #BelieveInJoburg mayoral campaign.

This wasn't the first time that Helen Zille showed off her laidback side by performing Vulindlela.

The DA politician posted a video of herself singing one of Brenda Fassie’s famous songs on TikTok while celebrating her 74th birthday. The politician butchered some of the Xhosa clicks and left a bad impression on many social media users.

Papa Penny claims Shangaan man was mistaken for a Nigerian

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Papa Penny spoke out in frustration following the violent protest on Monday, 30 March in KuGompo City (formerly East London).

Papa Penny reacted to the alleged assault of a man, whom he claims was a South African national and not Nigerian.

Source: Briefly News