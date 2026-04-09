Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia have stepped into a new brand collaboration that extends their influence beyond the rugby field

The partnership links the couple with Picot and Moss, a luxury boutique known for distributing leading Swiss watch and jewellery brands

The announcement has sparked positive engagement online, with supporters reacting to the move as Eben Etzebeth continues to expand his off-field portfolio

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Springboks veteran player Eben Etzebeth is celebrating a win off the field of rugby after he, alongside his wife Anlia, entered into a partnership with a top brand in the country.

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia have partnered with a luxury boutique. Image:@ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

The couple, who are also brand ambassadors of Hollywood Bets, shared the news of their latest brand partnership with a family-owned business, Picot and Moss, a luxury boutique which is an exclusive official distributor of TAG Heuer in Southern Africa, with flagship boutiques in Sandton City, V&A Waterfront, and Umhlanga.

According to their website, the company is rooted in tradition and trusted across generations. It offers an extensive range of leading Swiss watch brands including Zenith, TAG Heuer, Bvlgari, Frederique Constant, Raymond Weil, and more.

Their curated portfolio also features fine jewellery collections from globally celebrated names such as Pomellato and Hermès.

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Eben shared the partnership in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. The news was announced in a caption by Eben:

“Fortunate to partner with such a great brand and even better doing it with my wife.”

South Africans celebrate the Etzebeths

South Africans joined in with warm comments and celebrated their latest win.

@meg_siebert:

“Lovely watches and Jenny Moss, one of my favourite people😊.”

@garethcoats:

“@ebenetzebeth4 it looks like you're stealing money from their till!”

@floydie77:

“Show the watches👏👏🔥🔥.”

See the pictures on Instagram below:

@johnathon_scharneck7:

“This guy should have been a boxer with Anthony Joshua and them.”

@enzadejager:

“Stunning fotos ❤️❤️.”

@valeriementoor:

“Beautiful couple ❤️.”

@allanmaclean_adventures:

“Great company 💪🏿💪🏿.”

@urzulalombard:

“Mooi foto👍🏻❤️.”

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia are also brand ambassadors of Hollywood Bets. Image:@ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

Eben Etzebeth brand partnerships and career highlights

Eben, who is the most capped rugby player in South Africa, has signed several endorsement deals in the past. In January, he also struck one with an outdoor events brand, and the latest partnership adds another to the growing list of brands associated with the Etzebeths.

The couple, who are parents of two, recently welcomed their second child in October 2025. Eben made history last year as well when he became the most capped Springbok player in a year that ended on a sour note after he was banned for 12 weeks following an eye-gouging incident in a game against Wales in October. He has since completed his ban and returned to playing, and will be in line to represent the country as the Test international season kicks off in July.

Springboks vs All Blacks tickets sell fast

Briefly News previously reported that tickets for one of the most anticipated rugby clashes in the world are selling fast, with fans scrambling to secure their seats for the Springboks versus All Blacks series in South Africa.

Following a pre-sale period for registered buyers, general ticket sales opened this week, with Cape Town attracting the highest demand.

Source: Briefly News