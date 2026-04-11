A festive interschool rugby fixture in Sasolburg turned into a scene of heartbreak and grief after a young player suddenly collapsed during play

The incident prompted an urgent medical response on the field, leaving teammates, spectators and officials visibly shaken

The tragedy has sent waves of mourning through the school community and sparked renewed concern around learner safety in school sports

A 15-year-old schoolboy from the Free State tragically died during a rugby match between HTS Sasolburg and Sasolburg High School on Friday 10 April at DP de Villiers Stadium in Sasolburg during the 2026 Classic Clash.

HT Sasolburg High School Grade 9 learner Nhlakanipho Buthelezi passed away during a rugby match. Image: HT Sasolburg

Source: Facebook

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a Grade 9 learner at HTS Sasolburg, is said to have experienced severe breathing difficulties during the U/15 match. The young scrumhalf was rushed to Sasolburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Free State rugby tragedy shocks community

The Free State MEC for Education, Dr Mantlhake Maboya, expressed shock and sadness at the tragedy and said the department would support the family during this difficult time. In a statement shared on Facebook, she said:

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“Free State Department of Education MEC, Dr MJ Maboya, is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a Grade 9 learner at HTS Sasolburg, who tragically died during a school rugby match on Friday, April 10, 2026, at DP de Villiers Stadium, Sasolburg. He was 15.

“We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a young life cut short. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the HTS Sasolburg community. We extend our condolences and support during this difficult time.

The incident occurred during the U/15 match against Sasolburg High School, where Nhlakanipho experienced severe breathing difficulties and was rushed to Sasolburg Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The FNB Classic Clash between HTS Sasolburg and Sasolburg High School is an annual event that has been running for about 47 years.

“We will support the school and family in any way possible and appreciate the swift response of medical personnel.

“May God’s healing hand touch all classmates, fellow learners, teachers, parents, and the whole school community. We will also support the schools that were part of the tournament.”

As seen in the Facebook post below:

Buthelezi's coach Thorne Stewart remembered the young star with a moving highlights reel of him playing rugby.

''You were not the biggest, but we lost a giant of our game. We lost a brother,'' his tribute read.

South Africans react to school rugby death

The school expressed deep condolences to Buthelezi’s parents, family, friends, teachers, and the broader school community during this difficult time.

As seen in the Facebook post below:

South Africans took to social media to express their sorrow following the tragedy:

@ConnyManguMokoena:

“May your soul rest in glory, son.”

@MamokebeEllenTatiri:

“Sending heartfelt condolences to the family.”

@NalediLebone:

“This is so sad. Condolences to the family and the school.”

The FNB Classics Clash between HT S Sasolburg and Sasolburg High Scool has been taking place for 47 years. Image: FNB Classics Clash

Source: Facebook

This tragedy follows two similar school deaths that have rocked South Africa in recent months. In 2025, a schoolboy in Gqeberha lost his life after collapsing during rugby practice, and in February 2026, a schoolboy in Johannesburg died during a rugby match.

Affies mourn the death of schoolboy star

Briefly News previously reported that Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, a sports star and athlete, Ruben Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout passed away this past week after a courageous battle with a brain tumour, which he was diagnosed with in December 2025.

Source: Briefly News