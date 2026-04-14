Police have launched an official inquest following a tragic incident at a high school rugby fixture in Sasolburg

The loss of a teenage player has sparked nationwide grief and an outpouring of tributes from schools and the rugby community

Growing concerns emerge around player safety and emergency medical readiness in school rugby competitions

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The death of a 15-year-old Grade 9 learner from Sasolburg on Friday, 10 April 2026, during the FNB Classic Clash at the DP de Villiers Stadium has broken many hearts across the country.

HT Sasolburg High School Grade 9 learner Nhlakanipho Buthelezi passed away during a rugby match. Image: HT Sasolburg

Source: Facebook

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, who was playing as a scrumhalf for Hoër Tegniese Skool in Sasolburg, started experiencing breathing challenges during the match and was then ferried to a Sasolburg hospital, where he was pronounced dead. MEC for Education Dr Mantlhake Maboya expressed devastation and offered condolences to the school and the Buthelezi family.

South African schools react with heartbreak

Fellow schools have joined HTS Sasolburg in this difficult time with messages of condolences on social media.

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@Afrikaanse Hoërskool Sasolburg:

"Our deepest condolences to the parents, family, and friends of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi. Affies is thinking of you during this difficult time. #RestInPeace 🕊, feeling sad."

@Saint Andrew's School, Bloemfontein:

Condolences HTS Sasolburg

"St Andrew's shares our deepest condolences with HTS Sasolburg as we hear of the passing of learner, Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, during a rugby match.

We hold HTS Sasolburg learners, staff, and Nhlakanipho's family and friends in our prayers.

Fiat Lux."

@Transvalia High School:

"In loving memory of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, HTS Sasolburg, from the Valia Family #TTT #ProudTraditionTransvalia HTS Sasolburg Go Spanners."

See the Facebook post below:

@Welkom Legends:

"With deepest sorrow and heartfelt sympathy, we extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the entire HTS Sasolburg community on the tragic passing of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi on 10 April 2026.

There are no words that can truly ease the pain of such a profound loss. Nhlakanipho will be remembered not only for his presence on the rugby field but for the spirit, strength, and warmth he shared with those around him. His passion and dedication will forever remain part of the memories held by his teammates, school, and loved ones.

May you find comfort in the love that surrounds you, strength in one another, and peace in the cherished moments you shared with him. During this incredibly difficult time, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Rest in peace, dear Nipho. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of many. #HTS Sasolburg #Welkom Rugby Club, with Hansie Coetzer."

As seen in the post below:

Police open inquest into Buthelezi's death

The upsurge in deaths of young school rugby stars will be a huge concern for many parents in the country. In 2025, a schoolboy rugby star collapsed and died during a rugby practice in the Eastern Cape. Earlier in February, another promising rugby star passed away during a school's rugby match in Johannesburg.

The issue of readiness of emergency response services will come into question, as the police have confirmed that an inquest into his death has been opened, with police spokesperson Sgt Josephine Rani confirming that Sasolburg detectives have opened an inquest.

Several deaths during school rugby matches have rocked South Africa in recent months. Image: Pita Simpson

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News