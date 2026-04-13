The passing of Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon has left a deep emotional void within South African rugby circles

Rugby stars Bryan Habana and Deon Fourie led heartfelt tributes, highlighting his influence beyond the field.

His decades-long service helped shape the identity of the DHL Stormers and the lives of countless players

Springboks legend Bryan Habana expressed his heartbreak over the weekend following the sudden passing of DHL Stormers team manager Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

Springboks legend posted a moving tribute to the late DHL Stormers team manager Christopher Solomon. Image@bryanhabana

Source: Instagram

Solomon, the longest-serving team manager for the Cape Town-based DHL Stormers, died after suffering a heart attack. He was a respected figure in rugby across the Western Cape and beyond, having managed the Stormers for 21 seasons.

He joined the franchise in 2002 and oversaw more than 350 matches over the past two decades. Before his move into rugby administration, Solomon held leadership roles in education, working as both a teacher and a headmaster. His rugby journey ultimately led to a long and impactful tenure with the Stormers, where he was affectionately known as ‘Uncle Chippie’ by players and staff.

Bryan Habana pays emotional tribute

Habana took to social media to honour Solomon with an emotional message.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Chippie Solomon 💔😭 A true legend behind the scenes at the DHL Stormers, loyal, selfless and deeply loved by every player who wore the jersey. For those who know him, they know that he wasn’t just a team manager; he lived and breathed for the Stormers. His impact and legacy will live forever.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Aunty Pearl, Chad, Nina and the whole Solomon family🙏🏽 Rest easy Uncle Chippie🕊️.”

As seen in the post on X below:

Rugby community mourns Stormers figure

SA Rugby led tributes over the weekend, as Solomon was remembered by many across the rugby community.

Another Springbok star and current Stormers player, Deon Fourie, also shared a touching message on Instagram.

“I still find myself starting to cry out of the blue because I see your face and feel your presence. People will think you were just a manager, but you were in my life for 21 years, my second father. My first roommate on a Super Rugby tour.

DHL Stormers team manager Christopher Solomon passed away on Saturday, 11 April 2026 after a heart attack. Image:@dhlstormers

Source: Twitter

I can’t imagine driving to the HPC tomorrow and not walking into your office, sitting down to chat about everything good and bad in our lives and having a laugh. My Chippendale, you will never be replaced in the lives you have shaped.

You loved Jean-Marie and me, and even more my kids. I will never forget you, just as all the people and players whose lives you impacted in your amazing life. I love you, and you are so missed already ❤️.”

See the post below:

Solomon’s death follows the passing of an important member of Brackenfell Rugby Football Club, Joshua Afrika, on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

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Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok.

Source: Briefly News