Brackenfell Rugby Football Club mourns the loss of standout player Joshua Afrika, who died after a medical emergency

The rugby community has faced recent tragedies, including the death of businessman Boeta Moodie and the , injury to Gerhard van Staden

, Brackenfell RFC stated that it will provide support to teammates and coaches during this incredibly difficult time of grieving

The Cape Town rugby community has broken into mourning following the passing of an important member of Brackenfell Rugby Football Club, Joshua Afrika, on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

In an Instagram tribute, the club confirmed that Afrika died after a medical emergency. He was one of the standout players for the club and recently participated in a team-building workshop with his squad.

The tribute read:

"Brackenfell Rugby Football Club is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our players, Joshua Afrika, who tragically died following a medical emergency. Joshua was part of our elite squad and attended the recent team-building weekend. He was a young man of great character, commitment, and promise. He was a valued member of our rugby family. His loss is felt profoundly by his teammates, coaches, and everyone connected to the club.

Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with Joshua’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.

Brackenfell RFC is providing support to Joshua’s teammates and coaches and will continue to do so in the days ahead.

Joshua will be remembered not only for his involvement in the club but for the person he was and the impact he had on those around him.

Rest in peace, Joshua."

Brackenfell RFC is part of rugby in the Western Cape

Brackenfell RFC is a community rugby club based in Brackenfell, Western Cape, South Africa. Established in 1974, the club has a long history and forms a key part of the local rugby scene under the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU). It competes in local leagues, including the Super League A level of Western Cape club rugby, and fields teams across age groups and adult divisions, supporting both experienced players and newcomers to the sport.

Tragedies in the South African community rugby

In recent months, notable members of South Africa’s community rugby clubs have faced tragedy. The Springs rugby community mourned the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president, Boeta Moodie, who died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in Springs’ central business district.

Also in January, former JBM Hertzog High School (now Bloemfontein High School) head boy and rugby captain, Gerhard van Staden, sustained a serious neck injury following a freak beach accident in Jeffreys Bay earlier in the month.

Young rugby star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a 16-year-old rugby player was discovered dead in a canal following a final, emotional exchange with his mother and a confused voice message sent to a friend.

The young star had spent Friday evening, December 19, at a Christmas dinner with his Rugby NoVeGa Under-18 teammates before leaving.

