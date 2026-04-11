SA Rugby President Mark Alexander led nationwide tributes following the death of Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon, a towering figure in Stormers rugby

Senior Stormers figures Johan le Roux and John Dobson reflected on the lasting influence Solomon had within the team and beyond

Rugby fans joined the Stormers in remembering Solomon wit heartfelt tributes and messages online

South African rugby led tributes following the untimely passing of Stormers team manager Christopher ‘Chippie’ Solomon on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

DHL Stormers team manager passed away on Saturday 11 April 2026. Image: DHL Stormers

Source: Twitter

Solomon, the longest-serving team manager for the Cape Town-based United Rugby Championship side, has been widely mourned by the Western Cape rugby community. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander expressed deep sadness upon learning of the passing of the respected rugby figure, who managed the Stormers for 21 seasons.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Christopher ‘Chippie’ Solomon this morning,” he said.

He extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the SA Rugby family to Solomon’s wife, Pearl, his children Nina and Chad, as well as his loved ones and the Stormers community. He added that Solomon’s legacy of service and devotion to rugby would never be forgotten, expressing hope that his family would find comfort in the lasting impact he had on those around him.

Stormers manager Chippie Solomon legacy honoured

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux paid tribute to Solomon and expressed sadness over the club’s loss.

“Chippie brought passion to everything he did and embodied the values of our sport. Our thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched over what was an incredible career.

“Our supporters will all miss his familiar presence, and the entire rugby community is in mourning over this sad loss,” he said.

Director of Rugby John Dobson also spoke highly of Solomon.

“This is devastating news for so many of us. Chippie was a remarkable man who was so much more than just a team manager.”

Solomon had been part of the Stormers since 2002 and oversaw more than 350 matches over the last two decades. Throughout his life, he held leadership roles, working as a teacher and headmaster before moving into rugby administration, which led to his long-standing role with the Stormers. He was fondly known as ‘Uncle Chippie’ by players and staff.

DHL Stormers team manager has been remembered by SA Rugby. Image: DHL Stormers

Source: Twitter

Tributes pour in for Stormers team manager

Tributes have continued to pour in since news of Solomon’s death emerged on Saturday.

@Jamiehuwroberts:

“Sending my condolences to his family and everyone at the club. His energy and humour were infectious. A wonderful man who was so kind to me during my stint in Cape Town. Rest peacefully, Chippie.”

@gpricey23:

“Oh no, that’s terribly sad. Always such a gracious, kind gentleman when I met him. May he rest in peace.”

@revell2006:

“Sincere condolences to the family. He will sorely be missed.”

@ElStormerZA:

“Very sad news. Rest in peace, Uncle Chippie.”

@serachitopol:

“Rest in peace, Chippie. How sad.”

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Source: Briefly News