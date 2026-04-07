A white Mzansi man reflected on anti-apartheid heroes and the impact they had on shaping modern South Africa

He became emotional while speaking about their sacrifices and the role they played in the struggle and fighting for democracy

Many viewers online agreed that preserving their legacy is important for future generations, reflecting on great changes of the freedom today

A video reflecting on South Africa’s past sparked an emotional reaction online after a man shared the names of struggle heroes he says he deeply misses. Rather than focusing on nostalgia, his message centred on the people who sacrificed their lives during apartheid and how their contributions continue to shape the country today. His perspective resonated with many who felt those stories should never fade.

A white South African shared what he misses about the old SA. Image: @emlynpearce

Source: TikTok

A white South African man @emlynpearce posted the video on 6 April 2026 about what he miss about the old South Africa. He mentioned figures like Hector Pieterson, Steve Biko, Ruth First, Dulcie September and the Cradock Four, highlighting the roles they played in the fight against apartheid.

According to him, these individuals represent courage and sacrifice, and their loss is something South Africa still feels today. He became emotional while explaining how their contributions helped shape the freedoms many now enjoy. Figures like Hector Pieterson became symbols of resistance after his death during the Soweto Uprising exposed the brutality of apartheid to the world, while Steve Biko’s leadership in the Black Consciousness Movement helped restore pride and political awareness among black South Africans.

Ruth First used her voice as a journalist and activist to challenge the system before being assassinated, and Dulcie September took the fight internationally, lobbying against apartheid abroad until her death. The Cradock Four’s brutal killing exposed the extent of state violence, marking a turning point in the struggle and intensifying pressure on the apartheid government.

Emotional tribute honours South Africa’s struggle heroes

TikToker @emlynpearce also expressed appreciation for how their legacies are preserved through memorials, street names and museums, saying it’s important for future generations to learn about them.

The video sparked reflection among viewers, with many agreeing that remembering these figures is essential to understanding the country’s history and appreciating the present.

The visual on the left showed Emlyn talking about The Cradock Four. Image: @emlynpearce

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Mpho Maombe wrote:

“I typed and deleted. I was ready for you. 🤞🏾”

human🇿🇦 wrote:

“My father was one of the people who co-founded SASO and at some point deputised Steve Biko. He has advanced dementia now, and sometimes talks about Steve Biko and others like it was yesterday…”

Matthew Tiger Foos wrote:

“You got me in the first half, I’m not gonna lie.”

Anthony_ Koopman wrote:

“The start of this video is very misleading.”

Tee wrote:

“I thought my FYP had betrayed me.”

Ryan wrote:

“You need to improve your intro mate. 😂 You almost lost me… Great recovery, I’m glad I listened to the end. 👌”

Jei-Sheng Wang wrote:

“Hector Pieterson… I’m crying as I write this, hoping you are safe and loved for eternity.”

dream_scapes2 wrote:

“Who else is crying?”

Ayanda Masondo wrote:

“This video has taught me to always listen first before responding.”

Dean Le Roux wrote:

“I almost deleted this whole app!”

3 Other Briefly News stories about SA history

Former Apartheid police commander Eugene de Kock told the High Court in Gqeberha about a list of people he was asked to kill.

The Anti-Apartheid Movement urged President Ramaphosa to reject US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell's credentials, prompting netizens to react.

Thabo Mbeki has commented on why the African National Congress (ANC) has suffered an electoral decline, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News