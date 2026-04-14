Former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo leaks MP salary, South Africans stunned by medical aid deduction
- Former African National Congress Boy Mamabolo caused a stir when he leaked the salaries of members of Parliament
- Mamabolo resigned from the party after he was removed from the list of ANC Members of Parliament
- South Africans were shocked by the amount and the deductions, and others blasted Mamabolo for leaking the payslip
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO— Former Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo was roasted on social media for leaking salaries of MPs in Parliament. Mamabolo resigned from the African National Congress (ANC) after he was removed from the party’s list of MPs.
X account Your Vote Matters posted a screenshot of the salary payslip on his @1961force X account. The payslip showed that it belonged to Mamabolo, who was appointed as a Member of Parliament in 2019. The payslip was dated 15 August 2022, and it shows a net salary of R48,603. Deductions include medical aid, pension, Parliamentary accommodation, and taxes. Mamabolo also received a Parliamentary allowance of R10,000 and a car allowance of over R13,000. The salary after deductions is R31,642.67.
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View the payslip on X here:
What happened to Mamabolo and the ANC?
Mamabolo’s fallout with the ANC began when his name was removed from the party's candidate list for parliament in 2024 before the general elections. Mamabolo said he was nominated for the position and accepted the nomination. He took the ANC to court and applied to be reinstated.
Mamabolo demanded R6 million from the party in his heads of argument. He argued that it was equivalent to what he would have earned for five years as an MP. He argued that his name was removed and he lost his position.
South Africans discuss salary
Netizens in the comment section were taken aback by the salary and deductions. Some called Mamabolo bitter for leaking MPs’ salaries.
Skhwili sika Ndaba asked:
“But why is he only exposing the one where he was absent almost half of the month? Why doesn't he show us where he even got his bonus?”
Mr Ayee said:
“The problem is Pamed! Medical aid of R26,000 is totally out of order!”
Williams praised the Economic Freedom Fighters.
“When the EFF asked questions about this medical aid, which is taking R26,000 per month, it was attacked. The EFF mainly wants Parliamentarians to have a choice of choosing their preferred medical aid, which they can afford and not this expensive compulsory scheme.”
De Xhanga Bigga Sigqibo was confused.
“Medical aid, R26k? Something doesn’t add up.”
Anita Win said:
“It doesn’t make sense. They’re literally top 10% earners. If they can’t make it work, they should improve conditions for all South Africans.”
Boy Mamabolo's party name rejected
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) rejected Mamabolo's party's name. Mamabolo tried to register a political party and called it ‘Mandela for President'.
The IEC raised concerns that the party name and colours could result in voter deception. Mamabolo said that while he would go back to the drawing board to make changes, he refused to change the name.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za