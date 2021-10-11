Man Enters Random Office, Introduces Himself as Staff & Steals all the laptops

A man was recorded on a CCTV footage when he boldly went into a random office and took out all the laptops

The video that was later shared online shows that the man introduced himself to the cleaners as a staff member before going ahead with his ploy

It is reported that he has returned the goods after the video was shared online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man who appears to be middle-aged was able to confidently enter and office and take all the laptops lying around although he was recorded in CCTV footage.

It is reported that he was at DCL Laboratory Products Ltd, a company located at Ogbojo roundabout, and specialized in the installation and servicing of medical equipment.

He walked into the office, introduced himself to the cleaners as a staff, got access, and then take laptops and walked away majestically.

Man stealing laptops from the office Photo credit: ClassPee Della Russel

Source: UGC

Interestingly, ClassPee Della Russel who made the video public further indicated afterward that the gentleman returned all the laptops after probably seeing himself on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I am reliably informed that he pick a random guy in the vicinity where the company is located, gave him an amount of GHC50 as a gift and convinced the guy to deliver the laptops to the security at the company where he claimed to be a worker," the reporter said.

"According to his delivery person, Mr thief said he was running late for a meeting elsewhere but needed to just drop the laptops in the office at the company," it was further stated.

Watch the video in the post below

PhD student mistaken for a thief abroad

While on the subject of theft, George Jojo Boateng, a PhD student in Zürich, Switzerland recounted an incident that happened to him which has left many social media users heartbroken.

Narrating the story via his Facebook and LinkedIn handles, Jojo Boateng who studies at ETH Zürich, a public research university said he was in Geneva at the time when two police officers suddenly besieged him.

"While walking on a sidewalk in Geneva, minding my own business, I noticed 2 police officers rushing towards me from the other side of the street," he started.

Source: Briefly.co.za