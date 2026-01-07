South Africans were worried about their children after Nestlé recalled some of its NAN formula milk products due to concerns of contamination and safety

The recall was part of a larger global recall after the Swiss-based company recalled products in other regions of the world

Nestlé conducted an investigation that revealed the possibility of a toxin being present in the formula milk range in different countries

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A toxin was found in Nestle formula milk. Images: Tebogo Mokwena/ UGC and AJ_Watt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG — Nestlé South Africa is recalling one of its formula milk products after its parent company announced a global recall following the discovery of a toxin in the product.

According to News24, Nestle is recalling its NAN Special Pro 0-12 6 X 800g product, which was manufactured on 15 June 2025. It expires on 15 December 2026, and the batch number is 51660742F3. The product was withdrawn from shelves after Nestlé Switzerland said traces of a toxin were found in some of its products.

Nestle recalls formula milk globally

Nestlé South Africa spokesperson Conny Sethaelo said that no other Nestlé products were recalled. She also said the move was a precautionary measure. This was despite Nestle finding the potential presence of cereulide, which causes digestive issues. Nestlé recalled its SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant and follow-up formula milk in products in Austria, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Britain.

Lactogen formula milk is still on the shelves. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: UGC

Other products recalled in South Africa

Other companies have recalled products from South African shelves for safety purposes. This includes Pick 'n Pay, which recalled two peanut butter brands in February 2024 after traces of toxins were found in them. High levels of aflatoxin were found in the products.

Woolworth's also recalled apple juices in 2021 amid food safety concerns. Woolies detected severely high levels of a certain mycotoxin in the fruit juice boxes. The toxin can cause vomiting, nausea, and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Sasko denies recalling bread after rat found in loaf

In another contamination-related article, Briefly News reported that Sasko denied that it recalled its products after a consumer found a rat inside a loaf. It slammed claims that it recalled 200,000 loaves of bread after a customer from Leondale in Ekurhuleni found a rat in a loaf she purchased from Spar.

The company shared a statement on social media, denying reports that it recalled the loaves. It, however, issued a statement on 13 September 2024 in which it confirmed that it is investigating the contamination. It also halted operations in the factory while the investigation takes place.

South Africans, though, were not convinced and some remarked that they would return their products for fear the bread loaves may have been contaminated.

"Seeing as this happened and you can't confirm which facility and which bread loaf might be affected, I'm taking mine back, especially as you cannot reassure me on your quality and hygiene," a netizen said.

Source: Briefly News