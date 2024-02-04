Pick 'n Pay stores are taking precautions to keep consumers safe after testing some batches of peanut butter

The supermarket has made an official recall of some brands of peanut butter that had a type of toxin in them

South Africans were mortified as they reacted to the news about Pick 'n Pay product recall for peanut butter

JOHANNESBURG - Pick 'n Pay stores are taking precautions to keep customers safe. The supermarket franchise has issued a notice for people who recently bought peanut butter.

Pick 'n Pay recalled two peanut butter brands after finding a toxin in the products. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill / RapidEye

Two brands were implicated in the recall. South Africans expressed their horror and worry about peanut butter.

Pick 'n Pay concerned about peanut butter products

According to eNCA, Pick 'n Pay has issued a notice after detecting high levels of aflatoxin in peanut butter, which can be harmful. They detailed that No Name smooth peanut butter, Eden smooth peanut butter and Eden crunch peanut butter must all be recalled.

Pick 'n Pay said that peanut butter has an expiry date between now and July 2025 are affected by the recall.

What is aflatoxin?

According to the CDC, aflatoxin is a fungus usually found in crops during production houses, storage, and processing. The World Health Organisation describes it as one of the most poisonous mycotoxins from mould.

SA nervous about Pick 'n Pay peanut butter recall

Online users commented that the reports were worrying. Online users expressed how concerned they were.

Read the comments below:

Leonard Braggy said:

'Pick' n Pay and spaza shops, same WhatsApp group."

Freddie Whitehorn commented:

"I just know I'll never look at peanuts the same way. My liver is important to me."

Johannes Mabapa wrote:

"Some retailers would not recall a product under these circumstances. I know a retailer that used to (maybe it is still doing) sell expired products deliberately. I still have the photos on my phone."

Ian Lawrie speculated:

"I reckon there are plenty of other additives in our modern processed foods that will one day be found to be bad for our bodies, or carcinogenic. Not just a couple of peanut butter brands."

Nna Ka Sebele wasn't worried:

"Making my own peanut butter was the best decision I've ever made."

Charlotte Crd was more concerned:

"We already finished it in a week, and we are still standing, yoooh."

Mpho Ndou added:

"I bought it last week and we already consumed it. What steps must I take?"

