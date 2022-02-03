Nestlé South Africa released a statement on Thursday citing it was recalling Kit Kat chocolate bars that contained glass pieces

The company stated that it was unclear how the glass entered the chocolates during its quality checks but has launched an investigation

Chocolate lovers headed to social media to share their thoughts on the development, resulting in a stream of ludicrous jabs at Nestlé

BRYANSTON - Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestlé South Africa is recalling Kit Kat chocolate bars reportedly contaminated with glass pieces.

The manufacturing giant released a statement on Thursday citing it had yet to receive complaints from the public about the find but was following this course of action out of general concern.

The company revealed it found traces of the foreign particles when conducting quality assurance post-production, News24 reported.

"There have not been any complaints or injuries reported up to now. However, we're taking these steps as a precaution, having found the presence of some glass during safety checks," a statement read.

BusinessInsiderSA reported that no milk or dark chocolate variants are affected, and only the 2 Finger Milk 36x20g and Mini Bag Milk 32x200g chocolate bars. Nestlé SA urged lovers of the brand who'd already gotten their hands on the product to refrain from opening or consuming it.

Refrain from consumption

"Instead, they should return the product to the store where it was bought and receive a refund in full. If there is any concern of someone consuming one of the contaminated chocolate bars, they should seek media advice," the statement continued.

Nestlé SA said it is conducting a full-on investigation to unearth how the contamination was missed when running quality checks.

"Understandably, people will be upset, and so we apologise to them. We regret the inconvenience this recall may cause. In the meantime, we are cooperating with the Department of Health on the recall," the statement ended.

Mzansi reacts to recall

Locals were both amusement and masked worry over the apparent contamination. The sentiments shared online were a mixture of stunned amazement and concern. Below are some of the views expressed.

@Chandre Steenkamp wrote:

"My four-year-old daughter had one this afternoon and it matches the best before date and one of the batch numbers. So what do I look out for now? Stomach cramps?"

@Jill Venter said:

"Who has ever had a Kit Kat they haven’t consumed within 5 minutes of buying it?"

@Sandra Smit added:

"Hope it is not the peanut butter one.Have had 2 today. Sure, I did not come across any glass."

Source: Briefly News