A local marketing whiz, using a palatable approach, recently took to Twitter to tickle her massive following's tastebuds

The Twitter user shared a picture of a park bench, which otherwise, on its own, wouldn't be enough to get the tastebuds going

But it turned out it was no ordinary bench as, on closer inspection, it appeared to be a yummy chair made out of chocolate

It wasn't long before locals greeted the post with stunned amazement, with others even saying they'd be tempted to eat the bench

We all need a break from our busy, stressful lives and what better way to relax than to have a delicious Kit Kat snack?

Well, Mzansians might soon be inspired to put their feet up in this way if the popular chocolate's latest twist is anything to go by. But before your tastebuds go off on a wild taste adventure of their own, it's not a new flavour that is being served up.

Nestlé Kit Kat is appealing to Mzansi's senses in a different way. Image: @LeboLion_SA

Source: Twitter

Instead, the chocolate brand, or at least the Nestlé marketing team behind it, saw it fit to create the perfect outdoor bench for all the chocolate wafer lovers out there.

The replica pays homage to the Swiss multinational food and drinks processing conglomerate's "Classic break!" 14.5g four fingers of crispy wafer covered with smooth milk chocolate.

The delicious snack is ideal for a break at home, and conceivably, netizens flooded the tweet, shared by @LeboLion_SA, whose Twitter bio points out is a marketing professional.

"Kit Kat got it right," read the caption with fire emojis.

At the time of publication, the post had attracted more than 11 400 likes and 1 500 retweets as Saffas reacted to the amusing but ingenious ploy, otherwise known as guerrilla marketing, an advertising strategy in which a company uses surprise or strange interactions to promote a product or service.

SA wants a piece of the bench

Briefly News was on standby as we took a break and headed to the comments section to bring readers all the yummy reactions to the post.

@Cellular_Jnr wrote:

"Lol ko kasi they'll eat those chairs."

@Ogamaestro said:

"What type of marketing is this called, Lebo Or what does this fall under? Branding?"

@mrvos501 added:

"I'd be lying if I said I would not go and buy a KitKat on the day I see this. Brilliant advertising really puts pressure on me to go buy the product."

