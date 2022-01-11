An SA man posted a funny video of a drag race between a Porsche and a BMW on his social media

In the clip the cars are seen taking off together but the it is ultimately the BMW that takes the win

The Porsche driver is left speechless in disbelief and SA users cannot help but laugh at the defeat

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A social media user gave peeps a good laugh after he posted a video of a Porsche driver eating smoke when he was outdone by a BMW driver during a drag race.

The infamous BMW that beat the Porsche in a drag race. Image: @AubreyEsco / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video was posted by user King Bambatha (@AubreyEsco) on Twitter. In the clip taken from inside the Porsche, the two cars can be seen taking off together before the BMW overtakes and swiftly owns the race, leaving his contender utterly speechless.

Mzansi users evidently enjoyed the 24-second-long clip and wasted no time to share their views and feedback on the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@mjoniya_j said:

“I’ve seen a 1400 smoke, can’t recall which model, on the TL. Those “eh eh eh, ya shiyana dideng” comments were hilarious.”

@madona_macdee replied:

“Porsche in me is questioning the weight of Porsche passengers.”

@Sthengilitary said:

“I’m here questioning the capabilities of the driver.”

@Busa00 reacted:

“But the driver is wearing a BMW cap.”

@van_peeblez commented:

“The BMW is modified, I’ve seen MK1 golf clean Golf7 and BMW. A racing chip can make a difference in a car and also automatic drivers must stop thinking they can beat manual in pull-away. Automated gear selection is useless unless you're manual.”

@MalomeGibson responded:

“I've been saying manual cars give you better control.”

@Mykhel_G reacted:

“The Porsche guy is not a good driver, his take-off was terrible.”

Lady traps double parker, sends herself trending

Briefly News previously reported on a lady is trending under the name Bongiwe after she posted pictures of how she dealt with the local double parker. People are calling for her to run for president - LOL

There really is nothing worse than encountering a bad driver/parker, especially when you are in a hurry. This lady double-parked the wrong parking bay!

Taking to social media to share her frustrations, Bongiwe showed how the lady had doubled parked over her parking bay, yet again. In a series of posts, the good sis showed how she proceeded to park the lady in and decided to take a littler Uber trip so she could sweat it out.

Source: Briefly News