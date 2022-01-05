An unknown man Mzansi has users in tears of laughter after a video of him was circulated on social media

In the funny clip the man is seen approaching another man to challenge him to a fight only for him to badly hurt himself

The Twitter post has over 3800 views and kept Mzansi online users entertained saying he knocked himself out

A video of man who attempted to start a fight with someone only to end up knocking himself out, is doing the rounds on social media and Mzansi cannot help but laugh.

A video of a man knocking himself has online users entertained. Image @MJMoremi / Twitter

In the video the man is seen approaching another man by hitting him and then proceeds to try drop kick him only to fall flat on his face and pass out.

The video was posted by online user @MJMoremi and captioned it:

“Lmao that was a quick one.”

It could not have been a good day for the poor man but Mzansi peeps have clearly been entertained by the clip which has over 3800 views.

Here are some users’ reactions on the funny post:

@TonyFats said:

“I like how he just walked it off on some ‘Ey abantu smh’ vibe.”

@ofentsetng wrote:

“Homie knocked himself out.”

@rito_ria_sambo reacted:

“Ouch.”

@MbuziBrandPusha said:

“Another flying kick wasted... check the dude walking away like ke starring.”

Hilarious 'VW Polo' video goes viral on social media, Mzansi can’t stop laughing

Briefly News previously reported that Twitter users were rolling over with laughter after a 30-second video that pokes fun at VW Polo drivers went viral. The video shows a man dressed in a shorts and T-shirt dancing in front of a white polo and gyrating his hips before jumping to the right-hand side of the car.

He then rolls the car down the street while shouting out the open door of the car. Social media users could not get enough of the hilarity of the video while others labelled the man's behaviour as reckless.

@kulanicool shared the video with the caption:

“Polo drivers.”

Source: Briefly News