A lady known as Bongiwe is trending on social media after she handed a local double parker a slice of her own pie

Sharing how she parked the other woman in and took an Uber, Bongiwe let people know that the other woman was fuming

Social media has been going gaga over the situation, with many living for Bongiwe’s pretty drama energy

A lady is trending under the name Bongiwe after she posted pictures of how she dealt with the local double parker. People are calling for her to run for president - LOL.

There really is nothing worse than encountering a bad driver/parker, especially when you are in a hurry. This lady double-parked the wrong parking bay!

Taking to social media to share her frustrations, Bongiwe showed how the lady had doubled parked over her parking bay, yet again. In a series of posts, the good sis showed how she proceeded to park the lady in and decided to take a littler Uber trip so she could sweat it out.

Social media user @LexMoyo shared the series of events as Bongiwe has since made her Twitter profile private after her ordeal sent her trending.

Mzansi reacts to Bongiwe’s saucy series of events

While many know this is petty behaviour, they can’t help but love it. Sometimes you have to get on the level of a nuisance in order to sort them out, shame.

Bongiwe had the likes of the widely loved Mr Smeg asking her out, to Mpho Letsholonyane showing love for the drama she caused… girl is a hot topic!

Take a look at some of the posts people have made

@M_Letsholonyane loves a little drama:

“Bongiwe is my spirit animal. I loves me some petty behaviour.”

@MichaelBucwa asked Bongiwe out:

“Hey Bongiwe, may I take you out for lunch?”

@PhathuMakwarela is living for her vibe:

@Afributter stated Bongiwe’s newfound fame:

@KhuliN_ lives in the same space and filled peeps in:

