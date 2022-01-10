Text messages can be misinterpreted and lead to a lot of unnecessary relationship drama, however, peeps are not sure that is the case here

A social media user who goes by the handle @keyssa_tshepi needed advice, so she shared some screenshots for peeps to be interpreted

While she might be dead set on this man, social media users feel the good sis should cut her losses and get out of there

Many arguments start because of misinterpreted text messages… however, this does not seem to be the issue here, or does it?

A social media user who goes by the handle @keyssa_tshepi turned to her people for relationship advice. Image: Twitter / @keyssa_tshepi

Source: Twitter

A social media user who goes by the handle @keyssa_tshepi was not understanding her bae’s responses, nor why he was not committing to their calls. So, she hopped on social media and asked her people for advice.

Sharing screenshots of messages, the confused lady was pouring her heart out and getting little to nothing in return.

Telling someone you want them and getting, “I am happy for you” in response is worse than being blue-ticked. Shame, babes!

“What does he mean guys??”

Social media users let the good sis know what's up

Seeing @keyssa_tshepi’s post, many let her know that she needs to get out of there because the feelings are not mutual. Some feel this guy is just in it for a good time.

While she might be trying to defend him, the people are not falling for it. No woman or man should be disrespected like this, honey, take back your power!

Take a look at some of the advice given

@TshepangMo_ said:

“Block, delete his number and move on my love.

“Effort is everything and right now, dude is as cold as the cold front ya se Cape Town! ”

@KagisoMokaleng said:

“One advise, don't do that Nkare nkalla thing. And the sad face. Don't be misinterpreted as the psycho gang unnecessarily. Let love make you cheerful. Guys like happy girls.”

@thulimabenz said:

@Evodia_faith said:

