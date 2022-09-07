Tiger Brands has taken steps to recall some baby powder products after traces of asbestos were found

The company has called on South Africans to start returning affected products from Thursday, 8 September, for a refund or a coupon

South Africans are weary of Tiger Brands because they seem to recall products every single year

JOHANNESBURG - A few Purity and Elizabeth Anne's baby powder products have been recalled by Tiger Brands.

Tiger Brands says it found traces of asbestos in a few baby powder products. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

The company says it found traces of asbestos in talc raw material used in the manufacturing of some of these products.

Tiger Brands urges customers to return products purchased from supermarkets or pharmacies and they will be granted a full refund or a coupon from Thursday, 8 September, reports Fin24.

The company stated that the raw materials used in these products did not meet its strict quality and safety standards. The product recall was launched after talks with the National Consumer Commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to SowetanLIVE, Tiger Brands is collaborating with its retail and wholesale customers to get all affected baby powder products off store shelves.

The following products have been recalled:

Product name Size Barcode Purity Essentials Baby Powder and Purity Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 400g 6009523601828 Purity Essentials Baby Powder Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 200g 6009523601866 Purity and Elizabeth Anne’s Fresh Baby Powder 400g 6009523604515 Purity Essentials Baby Powder Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 100g 6009523601859

Here's what South Africans have to say:

@Lamza_knees said:

"I don’t get why people were still using baby powder, though…. Any kind. Because, even the J brand is bad. This has been common knowledge for years now. . People are also still using gripe water waiting for the manufacturer to recall it first before they see the light."

@TrevorMiltonhof said:

"Let's blame Ace Magashule. Everything asbestos related is all his fault."

@Because_AmO said:

"Eh jo, baby powder is ghetto. Remember the johnsons and johnsons drama years ago??? myze this thing."

@ManciZodwa said:

"Thank you for your honesty @Tiger Brands."

@mswanepoel123 said:

"From dodgy polony to dodgy baby powder!"

