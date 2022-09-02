A roll call of South Africa's worst rappers caused a controversy on social media as fans of many artists reacted

Some of the rappers who were included as some of the least talented in hip-hop were Reason, Da L.E.S., Moozlie and more

South African hip-hop listeners had heated debates about who deserves to be on the list, as some even had their suggestions about people to add

South Africans are always ready to defend their favourites. A hip-hop sum-up about the worst rappers had many netizens going wild after the likes of Reason Da L.E.S. and more were listed.

20 musicians were included in the list of bad rappers, and some fans argued for the artist they love in response. Many South African hip-hop fans had ideas about who was missing from the list, such as Cassper Nyovest.

Mzansi reacts to list of 20 worst rappers

The ranking of rappers posted by Everything S.A. Music outlined the worst rappers in the country. The list included L-Tido iFani, Reason Moozlie and Boity in its top ten. The list also included Da L.E.S. at number 10, Nadia Nakai at number 16, and Gigi Lamayne as the worst rapper at number 20.

Read the rest of the artists on the list here:

One rapper, MaE responded directly as he was listed as number 14. He said he felt disrespected

Naturally, the list caused a buzz on social media as netizens debated who deserves to be on the list. Many had their own suggestions as they defended their faves.

@_lannisomething commented:

"Don’t ever disrespect Reason like that again!"

@Tshepsion2 commented:

"Add Blxckie Remove Da L.E.S."

@okayteboho commented:

"Y’all just talking nonsense."

@EdS_888 commented:

"Who are all these people?"

@__b_mfk commented:

"Something off about this list, smh."

@Ta_Size_ commented:

"Y’all added Reason and MaE, bogus list if you left out Jack Parow, Chad da don etc."

@Nomaswazi_11 commented:

"Nah. What an inaccurate list. Gigi is here? Boity makes the same type of songs Cassper made, but he’s not on the list. Reason is many things but not a bad rapper. Costa Tich and J Molley aren’t here?? Why is Flvme here? Or Nadia, she’s definitely not in the worst pile."

@Faro_RCW commented:

"Calling Reason a bad rapper is some nasty business. Scares the girls? Sure. But bad?"

@Tebogo_Rantho commented:

"Reason & MaE are on this list just to make it trend nje"

"Track is nonsense": Cassper drops Big Zulu diss song, S.A. shares mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest dropped his Big Zulu diss track, 4 Steps Back. The star's response to Nkabi's 150 Bars has received mixed reactions

In the song, Mufasa claims the KwaZulu-Natal rapper only blew up after his feature. Nkabi featured the Siyathandana hitmaker in his 2019 track, Ama Million.

Mufasa also shaded Big Zulu for being a Carvela ambassador. Cassper Nyovest also bragged that Big Zulu is renting while he owns a mansion. In most of his bars, he's cursing at Nkabi.

