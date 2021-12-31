On Wednesday, Reckless Festival released a statement claiming that Rouge’s Tribe Nation failed to meet their joint event’s commitments, causing controversy around the affair

Shortly after the statement was sent out, the rapper uploaded a letter of demand from her legal representation claiming that the organizers were being dishonest

Although she said she wouldn’t comment further in the caption, the hitmaker posted a warning directed at her accusers on her Instagram story

After a dismal event on 10 December, Reckless Festival took to Instagram to address what happened on Wednesday. Their statement blamed many of the mishaps of the soiree on their event partners, Tribe Nation.

Before Reckless Festival posted the press statement, Rouge, who is a founder of Tribe Nation put them on blast over issues with payment. So, it wasn’t very shocking to see her response to their claims against her organization.

Rouge chose her words very carefully in her response as she explained that it is now in her lawyers’ hands. After posting the legal documents on her Instagram profile, she explained her move in her stories, writing:

“We will be moving forward with the civil suit and case against fraud and theft. A number of you are willing to come forward with your statement and documents and proof of payments and we will let you know what day we will head to the station and get media there too.”

She added:

“The youth deserve a better group to lead the culture. This is a warning to the resort of you fly by night, new wave festivals: treat your workers, your artist and the customer fairly.”

