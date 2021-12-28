Mohale Motaung publicly shamed his estranged husband earlier this year, resulting in a divide among the public who supported their relationship

Since then, the young model has been subject to cyberbullying attacks and claims that he married his older ex for financial benefits, and his sister is not here for the harsh words

Palesa slammed the bullies in a since-deleted Instagram post and defended her brother’s honour against the unwarranted accusations made against him

Chef Palesa Kwanaite protected her brother’s reputation with an enraged Instagram post this weekend. The culinary expert defended her sibling against trolls who continually claim that he intended on gaining fame and fortune from his previous relationship.

Mohale's sister made it clear that she will not sit back as her brother catches heat from haters. Image: @mohale_77/Instagram

While Mohale prefers to stay mum on the subject and keep posting his usual carefree shots, Palesa chooses violence. She noted that there has been too much that her brother has endured for too long, making it time to speak up.

According to a screenshot obtained by TshisaLive, she wrote:

“I'm so bloody tired of these Twitter motherf***ers always being on Mohale's case. Somizi, tell your stupid fans that my brother never wanted a cent from you. They are always talking k*k and I won't be quiet.”

Palesa deleted the post and made her Instagram account private since sharing her piece. It is also fair to note that the chef concluded that most of the cyberbullies were Somizi’s fans, however, nothing blatantly shows that this is the case.

