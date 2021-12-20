Mohale Motaung has had one hell of a year and pictures of him winding down from the hectic past months with his close friend sparked more relationship speculations about them

In response, the model shared where he is with healing from his past romantic association, revealing that he is not yet prepared to put himself back on the market

Mohale explained that he will be ready to date at some point, but clarified that sparks would not fly between him and his actor friend who he has known for many years

A summer fling is not on the cards for the newly single Mohale Motaung, as he has expressed that he is still not keen to hit the dating scene. The media personality felt the need to communicate this after being linked to his actor friend, Wiseman Zitha, once again.

Mohale Motaung explains that there is no flirtatious connection between him and his long time friend, actor Wiseman Zitha. Image: @wisemanzither/Instagram and @mohale_77

Mohale and Wiseman enjoyed some much-deserved time out and posted evidence of their outing on Instagram. Fans of the pair quickly jumped to conclusions after seeing their vacation snaps, so Somizi’s ex cleared the air.

Mohale interviewed with City Press to finally put the rumours to rest. He shared that he is not currently looking for love, but was on a trip with one of his closest friends from university. Mohale said:

“We are friends. Every time I post a picture of him, [people] say we are dating. Every time they see us together, they ask us questions about our relationship, but he is my friend. I will get back to dating at some point; not now.”

Wiseman echoed his pal’s sentiments, revealing that they have known each other since they studied in varsity together in Pretoria. He concluded that there would be nothing he or Mohale could say to convince the public otherwise.

Somizi shades estranged hubby Mohale, SA reacts

Previously, Briefly News reported that Somizi had shaded his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung. It seems their short-lived marriage ended in tears.

The larger-than-life media personality was a guest on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest. The reality TV star threw major shade in the direction of his former boo when Mufasa asked about him during the lit episode.

SomGaga's reply to Cassper's question left many viewers shook. The rapper-turned-TV host asked Somizi where Mohale was and SomG gave the presenter a vicious response. According to ZAlebs, Somizi said:

"Oh, he's gone. He is no longer alive."

Source: Briefly.co.za