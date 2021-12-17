Veteran actor Siphiwe Mtshali has successfully graced Mzansi’s TV screens for decades and he is ready to tackle new challenges after losing his previous role

The YoTV alum shared that he is creating a few projects through his production company and is looking to work on a music career

Wrapping up, he spoke about his most important job — being a father to his five sons — a role he is aware takes a lot of care

Siphiwe Mtshali’s face can be recognized by South Africans that range from many generations. The former child star TV host turned actor has an impressive resume with productions like YoTV, Jam Alley and Isono under his name.

Siphiwe Mtshali shares his plans for the future and gives fans a glimpse of what kind of father he is.

Source: Instagram

While Mtshali has made a great impact with his television appearances, he is not immune to industry dry spells. As a result, the seasoned star is putting his creative chops to good use by producing shows with his wife.

In a conversation with TshisaLive, Siphiwe explained that he is also chasing his musical dreams through his production company. He shared that he hopes to release music next year, saying:

“We're busy with the music and that's just taking forever. I wanted to do music since I was on Jam Alley. I've been recording music for the past six years I just haven't been releasing it. Maybe in 2022, I'll start releasing some stuff. Every time I've wanted to get into a project something else comes, but we'll see what next year holds.”

Concluding the conversation, the talented industry pro touched on the job that matters the most. Siphiwe revealed how he raises his five young sons who are his main focus until he can put out music. He said:

“Fatherhood is beautiful and it's permanent. And it's just boys, I love them to bits. I've got to a point where I want them to do them, but I'm worried about kids getting money at a young age these days. But if they want to start working as I did, I won't stop them, I'll just monitor it because I don't want to dictate that.”

