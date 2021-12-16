PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest got candid about cash in a recent Twitter thread about South African entertainers’ spending habits

The record-breaking rapper posed himself as an example to sway stars to properly budget their earnings before they see them all gone

The Bentley and premium jewellery owner encouraged his peers to treat themselves when they see fit while also planning ahead

Cassper Nyovest played the part of an industry financial planner recently with a few informative posts to Twitter. The Siyathandana hitmaker cautioned artists against misspending their fortunes while they still have the chance to save.

Cassper Nyovest shared some investment advice on Twitter, warning public figures against misusing their funds.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest surprised many with his wise words when he offered sound monetary advice on 5 December. The almost-billionaire addressed fellow stars, asking them to invest in patterns that pay off in the long run. He said:

“Everyone, it's becoming a culture that new artists want to prove they are doing well or that they belong by buying Gucci and LV. Bafethu, if you don't balance and plan your future as well, it'll all end badly. Do your thing, get all the Drip but in the background, plan your life.”

Posing himself as an example of someone who almost got pulled in the wrong direction, Cassper shared that listening to experienced stars such as Oskido saved him. He further broadcasted what he learned, saying:

“I'm not an anti-flosser, nor am I an expert. I am not against balling and enjoying your money. I am just asking n*ggas to think about their future while they are growing in the game and having fun. Don't forget your future, plan for it. Use this time to set up a soft retirement.”

Tweeps reacted to the rapper’s fantastic advice, praising him for taking the time to share with others. See some of their comments below:

@Frantique5 wrote:

“That's brotherly advice thank you”

@PrinceOnetime commented:

"Some advice is paid to receive but here we are eating it for free . . Thank you, heading to Richiato"

@ItumelengMazib3 added:

"Well Said and thanks for the advice"

Cassper flexes new R4.5m McLaren GT on the timeline

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest seemed to be making all the right moves in the eyes of his adoring fans as he continued on his upward trajectory of riches. And as one who never shies away from the spotlight, the enthusiastic figure is often all too happy to share his latest flexes on social media.

Briefly News recently reported that the rapper was fresh off gifting himself with a luxury Frank Muller timepiece. On social media, Cassper alluded to purchasing the expensive item as a reward to himself for "the hard work he poured into 2021".

The rapper, who has a date with the loose-lipped local YouTuber Slik Talk as part of a three-round boxing fight on 22 December, was named the artist of the decade at the recent South African Hip Hop Awards. Further to his substantial list of achievements this year, he announced what is now the imminent launch of his Billiato alcohol beverage, with his birthday, making the deal even sweeter.

