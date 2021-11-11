Somizi Shades Estranged Hubby Mohale, SA Reacts: "That's So Very Cruel of Him"

Somizi threw major shade in the direction of his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung on Wednesday night

The reality TV star was a guest on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest when he was asked about the whereabouts of Mohale

The media personality left many of his fans shook when he viciuosly shared that Mohale has departed from this earth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi has shaded his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung. Their marriage had ended it tears it seems. The larger-than-life media personality was a guest on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest on Wednesday night, 10 November.

Somizi threw major shade in the direction of Mohale Motaung. Image: @somizi, @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star threw major shade in the direction of his former boo when Mufasa asked about him during the lit episode. SomGaga's reply to Cassper's question left many viewers shook.

The rapper-turned-TV host asked Somizi where Mohale was and SomG gave the presenter a vicious response. According to ZAlebs, Somizi said:

"Oh he's gone. He is no longer alive."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When the Siyathandana hitmaker asked Somizi if he was serious, he further said:

"He's departed from this earth."

Shook viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their views on Somizi's unbelievable response. Check out some of their comments below:

@Zenzele_Enhle said:

"Millions of rand that were used kulomshado (during the wedding)."

@justToola wrote:

"So sad. Labantu were once madly in love, now they don’t exist to each other."

@PSelialia commented:

"I laughed so hard."

@MadepeM said:

"That's so very cruel of him."

@bobronzee wrote:

"I was defeated."

@Tlali_BI added:

"That's savage."

Somizi feels the love from kind fan

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a fan left Somizi Mhlongo in his feels this past weekend. The kind young man jumped on stage and honoured Somgaga for his resilience in the entertainment space.

SomG was in Rustenburg to motivate his fans during his Eat, Love Pray tour on Sunday, 7 November. The young man jumped on stage during the question and advice session and decided to give Somizi his flowers while he is still alive.

The media personality shared the clip of the fan on Instagram. The reality TV star said he was touched and humbled by the honour. The gentle brother wished Somizi more success.

Source: Briefly.co.za