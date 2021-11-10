An image from 2014 is recirculating on social media as a man dressed as controversial sprinter Oscar Pistorius frustrates South Africans

The unidentified man had everything down but added a gun to his outfit, which caused the controversy

The Halloween costume was believed to be in bad taste by many Saffas who just could not grasp why he would wear a costume like that

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An unknown man decided to dress up as controversial sprinter Oscar Pistorius for Halloween a few years back. From the South African flag to the tape on his boots to look like Pistorius' blade runner legs, this guy had it all thought out.

He added a gun as an accessory to his outfit to reference the death of Reeva Steenkamp at the hands of Pistorius. South Africans are seemingly impressed by his creativity but many think it was in bad taste.

An old snap of a man dressed up as Oscar Pistorius has frustrated many South Africans. Image: @Ohtes_Peace / Twitter and Ian MacNicol / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A similar costume was removed from Amazon's website for the controversy behind it. The 'Blade Gunner' costume caused outrage across the globe.

Take a look at the post of the costume below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News compiled a few of the responses to the snap:

@AyakhaSomani said:

"It’s the emergency number on his chest for me… Call the ambulance."

@mbulelo_Brian shared:

"Are the legs supposed to be metal!!??"

@Sandile_perfzy stated:

"No Aibo."

@KingKgotso_ZA wrote:

"So it's, vampires, werewolves, mummies, ghosts and Oscar Pistorius."

@nonjabulonjzuma tweeted:

"Bathong. This’s dark."

@nieltjiess added:

"With a gun?????"

"Baby Yoda": Lizzo stuns Mzansi with her Star Wars-inspired Halloween costume

In other news about Halloween costumes, Briefly News reported that US Musician Lizzo was serving all kinds of intergalactic looks this Halloween season. The stunning pop icon must have been seriously influenced by the Star Wars Trilogies as she rocked a 'Baby Yoda' inspired outfit.

The confident queen strutted her stuff through the lively streets of her hometown with absolutely no shame. She killed it!

Mzansi was definitely feeling the look and headed to the comments section to react. One person said Lizzo rocked their fav costume of the year. Check out some more of the comments below:

@Scarecrowsong13 said:

"Legit, the best costume I’ve seen."

MrsBeebody said:

"Lol, Lizzo is baby girl Yoda."

@_jooeee12 said:

"MY FAVORITE COSTUME THIS YEAR SO FAR."

Source: Briefly.co.za